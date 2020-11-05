Lake Belton JV 21, A&M Consolidated JV White 12

A&M Consolidated’s Christian Waters had touchdown runs of 66 and 64 yards, but the Tigers’ JV White football team couldn’t hold off Lake Belton JV in a 21-12 loss Thursday.
