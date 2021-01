Lady Ranger basketball team cruise pasts Cubettes for another district win

Rakia Lee scored a game-high 19 points, and Keaundra Kelly had 14 to lead the Rudder girls basketball team past Brenham 72-47 on Tuesday in District 19-5A play at The Armory.

Rudder (15-5, 9-2) built a commanding 37-15 halftime lead and maintained control throughout the second half.

Rudder will play at Magnolia West at 6:30 p.m. Friday, while Brenham will host A&M Consolidated.

Rudder 72, Brenham 47

BRENHAM — Arianna Lewis 18, Halle Scheel 13, Alexis Thomas 7, Camryn McClain 2, Nicole Tarver 2, Alexus Loud 2, Jayln Breedlove 2.

RUDDER (15-5, 9-2) — Rakia Lee 19, Keaundra Kelly 14, Asani Mcgee 12, Bryanna Turner 10, Da’ira’rynik Gray 9, Ariel Daniels 6, Cameron Richards 2.

Brenham 6 9 15 17 — 47

Rudder 15 22 21 14 — 72