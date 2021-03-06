Lady Cougars win team title at College Station Relays

“I saw a lot of good things across the board,” College Station boys track coach Eddie Hancock said. “Zeke Bryan did a great job in the three jumps. It’s tough to come in and jump three different jumps. We finished 1-2-3 in the 100, so that’s 24 points right there.”

Bryan’s Symoria Adkins scored points in all four individual events she competed in, winning two. Adkins swept the girls hurdles events, winning the 100 hurdles in a personal-best 14.95 and the 300 in 48.92. She placed second in the triple jump with a leap of 36-2 and sixth in the high jump at 4-8. Adkins also paced the Vikings’ 4x100 relay team to a second-place finish.

“She PR’d in the 100 hurdles, which was good for her,” Bryan track coach Bret Page said. “I was really excited to see her 300 time come down considerably from last week. She came from the basketball gym and she got some more conditioning in her and did a really good job putting the race together.”

Bryan’s duo of Sailor Todaro and Mckenna Webb placed first and second, respectively, in the girls pole vault. Todaro won soundly with a jump of 11-6. Webb won a three-way tie for second with a jump of 10-0.

Consol’s Diego Cardenas won the boys 800 in 2:03.35, and teammate Nicolas Hilty won the boys 1,600 in 4:42.68.