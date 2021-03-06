Lady Cougars win team title at College Station Relays

The College Station girls track and field team won the College Station Relays on Saturday at Cougar Stadium.
The Lady Cougars were strong all around, doing well in field and individual events while winning four of five relays. Bryan finished third and A&M Consolidated finished eighth on the girls side.
College Station’s Ana De La Garza set new personal records while taking gold in both girls throwing events, winning the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 11 inches and discus with a toss of 122-4.
Lady Cougar coach Demarques Jones said he was impressed with Kate-Lynn Lockett’s performances in the 4x100- and 4x200-meter relays as well as Maddie Jones’ first-place finish in the 1,600.
“They’ve been putting in a lot of work, and this is actually the first time that I had the whole team together,” Jones said. “With everybody here together just fitting in and doing their part ... I had girls doing great things all day today.”
Katy won the boys team title followed by host College Station. Bryan finished fourth and Consol sixth.
College Station sprinter Bobby Drake set a new school record in the 200, winning in 22.18 seconds. Drake also won the boys 100 in 10.97.
College Station’s Zeke Bryan earned medals in all three jumping events, winning the triple jump at 42-0.5. He also finished second in the high jump at 6-0 and third in the long jump (21-2.5).
“I saw a lot of good things across the board,” College Station boys track coach Eddie Hancock said. “Zeke Bryan did a great job in the three jumps. It’s tough to come in and jump three different jumps. We finished 1-2-3 in the 100, so that’s 24 points right there.”
Bryan’s Symoria Adkins scored points in all four individual events she competed in, winning two. Adkins swept the girls hurdles events, winning the 100 hurdles in a personal-best 14.95 and the 300 in 48.92. She placed second in the triple jump with a leap of 36-2 and sixth in the high jump at 4-8. Adkins also paced the Vikings’ 4x100 relay team to a second-place finish.
“She PR’d in the 100 hurdles, which was good for her,” Bryan track coach Bret Page said. “I was really excited to see her 300 time come down considerably from last week. She came from the basketball gym and she got some more conditioning in her and did a really good job putting the race together.”
Bryan’s duo of Sailor Todaro and Mckenna Webb placed first and second, respectively, in the girls pole vault. Todaro won soundly with a jump of 11-6. Webb won a three-way tie for second with a jump of 10-0.
Consol’s Diego Cardenas won the boys 800 in 2:03.35, and teammate Nicolas Hilty won the boys 1,600 in 4:42.68.
College Station Relays
Saturday at Cougar Stadium.
BOYS
Final team standings: Katy 200.5, College Station 166, Lufkin 108, Bryan 86, Magnolia 75.5, Consol 67
High jump — 1. Tyson Turner, Bryan (6-2); 2. Zeke Bryan, College Station (6-0); 4. Kenneth Collins, Bryan (5-10)
Long jump — 1. Alex Montgomery, Lufkin (21-7.5); 3. Zeke Bryan, College Station (21-2.5); 6. Zach Profitt, College Station (19-8)
Triple jump — 1. Zeke Bryan, College Station (42-0.5); 4. Mason Duane, Bryan (40-4.5); 5. Munzir Sharif, College Station (39-10.5)
Shot put — 1. Caleb Webb, Katy (45-0); 2. Caleb Skow, College Station (44-6); 3. Ishmael Ealoms, Bryan (43-9); 4. Christian Watters, Consol (43-2); 5. Andrew Buban, Bryan (41-4)
Discus — 1. Kiran Curtis, Magnolia (125-08); 2. Ishmael Ealoms, Bryan (121-09); 4. Christian Watters, Consol (114-10); 5. Andrew Buban, Bryan (111-10)
3,200 — 1. Emmanuel Edwards, unattached (10:00.75); 5. Nicolas Hilty, Consol (10:19.70); Parker Corley, College Station (10:24.01)
Sprint medley relay — 1. Katy (3:52.74), 2. College Station B (3:56.21), 3. College Station (3:56.22), 5. Consol (3:57.14)
Distance medley relay — 1. Katy (11:25.90), 2. College Station (11:39.19), 4. Consol (12:00.88), 6. College Station B (12:42.93)
4x100 relay — 1. Lufkin (43.51), 2. Bryan (43.59), 3. College Station (43.67), 5. College Station B (44.70)
800 — 1. Diego Cardenas, Consol (2:03.35); 5. Chris Ross, Consol (2:12.97); 6. Ricardo Lopez, College Station (2:15.47)
110 hurdles — 1. Shepherd Bowling, Katy (15.67); 2. Chase Birch, College Station (16.20); 4. Ryan Stanford, College Station (16.58); 5. Kody Chambers, Bryan (16.63)
100 — 1. Bobby Drake, College Station (10.97); 2. Denim Day, College Station (11.12); 3. Terry Green, College Station (11.19); 5. Tate Schneringer, Bryan (11.38); 6. Andrew Ealoms, Bryan (11.46)
4x200 relay — 1. Lufkin (1:30.30), 2. Bryan (1:31.92, 4. Consol (1:32.51), 6. College Station (1:34.56)
400 — 1. Dylan Wyrick, Magnolia (52.27); 2. Caden Brown, College Station (52.95); 3. Mason Duane, Bryan (53.41); 4. Alex Richards, Consol (53.82)
300 hurdles — 1. Shepard Bowling, Katy (41.94); Chase Birch, College Station (42.13); Beau Kortan, College Station (42.95); Trace Meadows, Consol (43.30)
200 — 1. Bobby Drake, College Station (22.18); 2. Terry Green, College Station (22.65); 4. Nick Garcia-Rhoads (22.85); 5. Jonathan Paull, Consol (22.85); 6. Hunter Vivaldi (23.13)
1,600 — 1. Nicolas Hilty, Consol (4:42.68); 6. Parker Corley, College Station (4:49.81)
4x400 relay — 1. Lufkin (3:30.69), 3. College Station (3:34.50), 4. Consol (3:37.85), 6. Bryan (3:40.31)
GIRLS
Pole vault — 1. Sailor Todaro, Bryan (11-6); 2. Mckenna Webb, Bryan (10-0); 4. Madeleine Knoop, Consol (10-0); 5. Kira Zercher, Consol (8-6)
High jump — 1. Kelsey Slater, College Station (5-0); 2. Ashlynn McCulley, College Station B (4-10); Danielle Jackson, College Station (4-10); 5. Morgan Sowders, Bryan (4-10); 6. Symoria Adkins, Bryan (4-8)
Long jump — 1. Ashonti Idlebird, College Station (17-6.75); 2. Claire Spiller, College Station (17-4); 3. Joy Wells, Bryan (17-0); Aliyah Collins, College Station (16-11)
Triple jump — 1. Claire Spiller, College Station (38-9.5); 2. Symoria Adkins, Bryan (36-2); 3. Ashtonti Idlebird, College Station (34.175); 4. Joy Wells, Bryan (34-0.5)
Shot put — 1. Ana De la Garza, College Station (35-11); 6. Zaria Yarbrough, Bryan (33-0)
Discus — 1. Ana De la Garza, College Station (122-4); 5. Tatum Hartsell, College Station (87-8); 6. Zaria Yarbrough (81-8)
3,200 — 1. Emma Ellis, Magnolia (11:07.62); 4. Natalie Young, College Station (12:19.32) 5. Jaydn DeVema, College Station (12:34.61)
Sprint Medley relay — 1. Katy (4:29.54), 3. College Station (4:53.31), 4. College Station B (5:04.90)
Distance Medley relay — 1. College Station (13:13.31), 4. College Station B (16:31.19)
4x100 relay — 1. College Station (48.36), 2. Bryan (49.28), 4. College Station B (50.75), 6. Consol (52.07)
800 — 1. Paige Bay, Katy (2:26.06); 5. Natalie Young, College Station (2:33.65); 6. Megan Roberts, College Station (2:34.40)
100 hurdles — 1. Symoria Adkins, Bryan (14.95); 2. Ally Thornton, College Station (16.86), Jayden Davenport, College Station (16.87)
100 — 1. Elnita Green, College Station (12.09); 2. Rajer Gurode, Bryan (12.28); 3. Tanasha Thompson, College Station (12.66); 4. Aliyah Collins, College Station (12.79); Jerian Driver, College Station B (12.94)
4x200 relay — 1. College Station (1:44.35); 3. Bryan (1:49.51); 5. College Station B (1:50.52)
400 — 1. Jada Campos, Katy (56.85); 2. Claire Spiller, College Station (1:02.10); 3. Caroline Williams, Consol (1:04.62); 4. Haley Hernandez, Bryan (1:05.87); 6. Joelle Watt, College Station B (1:06.28)
300 hurdles — 1. Symoria Adkins, Bryan (48.92); Elie Dang, College Station (49.52); Sophia Kornrumph, College Station (50.95); Kylie McRaven, College Station (51.22)
200 — 1. La’Ryaha Lewis, College Station (27.01); 4. Jayden Davenport, College Station (27.30); E’Mauri Smith, College Station B (27.33)