Kylie Hernandez homers, doubles, drives in seven runs in Bryan softball victory

Kylie Hernandez blasted a home run and double and drove in seven runs to help the Bryan softball team remain perfect in District 12-6A with a 14-1, five-inning victory over Harker Heights on Tuesday at Lady Viking Field.

Jessica Adams (15-5) started in the circle for Bryan and earned the win. At the plate, Hernandez went 4 for 4 and hit her fifth homer of the season, while Ariana Williams went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.