Kylie Hernandez homers, doubles, drives in seven runs in Bryan softball victory
Kylie Hernandez blasted a home run and double and drove in seven runs to help the Bryan softball team remain perfect in District 12-6A with a 14-1, five-inning victory over Harker Heights on Tuesday at Lady Viking Field.

Jessica Adams (15-5) started in the circle for Bryan and earned the win. At the plate, Hernandez went 4 for 4 and hit her fifth homer of the season, while Ariana Williams went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Bryan (21-7, 8-0) will host Temple at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Bryan 14, Harker Heights 1 (5 innings)

Harker Heights 010 00 — 1 1 2

Bryan 237 2X — 14 13 3

W —Jessica Adams (15-5).

Leading hitters: BRYAN (21-7, 8-0) — Kylie Hernandez 4-4, HR (5), 2B, 7 RBIs, run, SB; Ariana Williams 3-4, RBI, 2 runs Makayla Marquez 2-3, 2 runs

