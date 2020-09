Blinn sophomore guard Kristine Ezimako was won the women’s basketball team’s Don Wilhelm most valuable player award. The all-region and all-conference player averaged 15.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the 24th-ranked Bucs. She had a team-best 69 blocks and 59 steals and led Region XIV in 3-point shooting at 42.3%. She will play at Sam Houston State.