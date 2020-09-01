 Skip to main content
Kickoff times, TV designations announced for five Texas A&M football games
Kickoff times, TV designations announced for five Texas A&M football games

Texas A&M faces Alabama Oct. 3 at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Texas A&M vs. Alabama

Alabama’s Markail Benton (36) tries to stop Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond (11) in the first quarter Saturday at Kyle Field.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Kickoff times and network designations for five Texas A&M football games this fall were announced Tuesday by the Southeastern Conference.

Texas A&M's season opener against Vanderbilt on Sept. 26 will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network Alternate.

A&M's Week 2 matchup at Alabama on Oct. 3 will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on CBS, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday morning. This is the eighth time in nine years the Aggies and Crimson Tide will square off on CBS.

A&M's game against Mississippi State on Oct. 17 will be at either 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. on one of the ESPN channels.

Halloween night will feature A&M-Arkansas at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network. This is the first time the Aggies have hosted the Razorbacks at Kyle Field since 2012.

The final kickoff time announced for the Aggies is their Nov. 7 matchup at South Carolina. A&M will take on the Gamecocks at 6:30 p.m. on either ESPN or SEC Network.

Kickoff times and network designations have yet to be announced for the Aggies' games against Florida (Oct. 10), Tennessee (Nov. 14), Ole Miss (Nov. 21), LSU (Nov. 28) and Auburn (Dec. 5). The SEC will use its normal 12- or six-day selection process during the season for these kickoff times and network designations.

The SEC is playing a 10-game, conference-only schedule for the 2020 season.

2020 Texas A&M football Schedule
 Date Opponent Time/TV Network
 Sept. 26  Vanderbilt  6:30 p.m. on SEC Network Alternate 
 Oct. 3 at Alabama 2:30 p.m. on CBS
 Oct. 10 Florida TBA
 Oct. 17 at Mississippi State  11 a.m./2:30 p.m./3 p.m. on ESPN channels 
 Oct. 24 OPEN 
 Oct. 31 Arkansas 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network
 Nov. 7 at South Carolina 6:30 p.m. on ESPN or SEC Network 
 Nov. 14 at Tennessee TBA 
 Nov. 21 Ole Miss TBA
 Nov. 28 LSU  TBA
 Dec. 5 at Auburn  TBA
