Kickoff times, TV designations announced for five Texas A&M football games

Kickoff times and network designations for five Texas A&M football games this fall were announced Tuesday by the Southeastern Conference.
Texas A&M's season opener against Vanderbilt on Sept. 26 will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network Alternate.
A&M's Week 2 matchup at Alabama on Oct. 3 will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on CBS, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday morning. This is the eighth time in nine years the Aggies and Crimson Tide will square off on CBS.
A&M's game against Mississippi State on Oct. 17 will be at either 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. on one of the ESPN channels.
Halloween night will feature A&M-Arkansas at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network. This is the first time the Aggies have hosted the Razorbacks at Kyle Field since 2012.
The final kickoff time announced for the Aggies is their Nov. 7 matchup at South Carolina. A&M will take on the Gamecocks at 6:30 p.m. on either ESPN or SEC Network.
Kickoff times and network designations have yet to be announced for the Aggies' games against Florida (Oct. 10), Tennessee (Nov. 14), Ole Miss (Nov. 21), LSU (Nov. 28) and Auburn (Dec. 5). The SEC will use its normal 12- or six-day selection process during the season for these kickoff times and network designations.
The SEC is playing a 10-game, conference-only schedule for the 2020 season.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time/TV Network
|Sept. 26
|Vanderbilt
|6:30 p.m. on SEC Network Alternate
|Oct. 3
|at Alabama
|2:30 p.m. on CBS
|Oct. 10
|Florida
|TBA
|Oct. 17
|at Mississippi State
|11 a.m./2:30 p.m./3 p.m. on ESPN channels
|Oct. 24
|OPEN
|Oct. 31
|Arkansas
|6:30 p.m. on SEC Network
|Nov. 7
|at South Carolina
|6:30 p.m. on ESPN or SEC Network
|Nov. 14
|at Tennessee
|TBA
|Nov. 21
|Ole Miss
|TBA
|Nov. 28
|LSU
|TBA
|Dec. 5
|at Auburn
|TBA
