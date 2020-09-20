 Skip to main content
Key returning players on offense for Texas A&M
SEC 2020

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

South Carolina’s Zacch Pickens (26) closes in on Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer (85) in the second quarter Saturday at Kyle Field.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Kellen Mond, senior quarterback: Although his passing yards and touchdowns took a dip in 2019, Mond made strides by increasing his completion percentage. Mond is battle-tested, the most-experienced returning quarterback in the SEC and has a strong supporting cast around him. Mond is 632 yards away from becoming A&M’s career leader in passing yards and 16 touchdown passes from being the Aggies’ record holder in career passing touchdowns.

Isaiah Spiller, sophomore running back: Spiller had to learn on the fly as a freshman, taking over as the Aggies’ starting running back in Week 3 after Jashaun Corbin suffered a season-ending injury. Spiller’s game improved week after week, and he rushed for 946 yards and 10 touchdowns by season’s end. Now Spiller is the veteran at the position after a slew of transfers, including Corbin, depleted A&M’s depth.

Kenyon Green, sophomore right guard: As a true freshman, Green started in all 13 games at right guard, was named to the SEC’s all-freshman team and named A&M’s top offensive newcomer. Green is one of four returning starters along A&M’s offensive line. There is a chance the former five-star prospect could challenge seniors Carson Green and Dan Moore Jr. for a coveted tackle spot.

Ainias Smith, sophomore running back: Smith served as a dynamic playmaker on offense for the Aggies last season, earning three starts at receiver in addition to returning kicks. Smith moved to running back before A&M’s bowl game to provide depth and has stayed there since. He gives A&M a solid tandem alongside Spiller, and his receiving skills can still be used out of the backfield.

Jalen Wydermyer, sophomore tight end: One of the biggest surprises for the Aggies in 2019 was the emergence of Wydermyer, who led the team in touchdown receptions (six) as a freshman. A&M had a void at tight end to begin the season due to Jace Sternberger’s departure and Baylor Cupp’s injury, and Wydermyer stepped up in a big way. Now the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Wydermyer enters his second season as a proven passing threat.

Dan Moore Jr., senior left tackle: Moore enters his third season as the Aggies’ starting left tackle, and the veteran hopes to help create better protection for quarterback Kellen Mond after A&M allowed 33 sacks last year. A&M’s trajectory on offense will likely be dependent on the offensive line taking a step forward this season, and Moore is a pivotal piece to that puzzle.

