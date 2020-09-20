Key returning players on offense for Texas A&M

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kellen Mond, senior quarterback: Although his passing yards and touchdowns took a dip in 2019, Mond made strides by increasing his completion percentage. Mond is battle-tested, the most-experienced returning quarterback in the SEC and has a strong supporting cast around him. Mond is 632 yards away from becoming A&M’s career leader in passing yards and 16 touchdown passes from being the Aggies’ record holder in career passing touchdowns.

Isaiah Spiller, sophomore running back: Spiller had to learn on the fly as a freshman, taking over as the Aggies’ starting running back in Week 3 after Jashaun Corbin suffered a season-ending injury. Spiller’s game improved week after week, and he rushed for 946 yards and 10 touchdowns by season’s end. Now Spiller is the veteran at the position after a slew of transfers, including Corbin, depleted A&M’s depth.

Kenyon Green, sophomore right guard: As a true freshman, Green started in all 13 games at right guard, was named to the SEC’s all-freshman team and named A&M’s top offensive newcomer. Green is one of four returning starters along A&M’s offensive line. There is a chance the former five-star prospect could challenge seniors Carson Green and Dan Moore Jr. for a coveted tackle spot.