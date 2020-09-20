Key returning players on defense for Texas A&M

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Buddy Johnson, senior linebacker: Johnson anchored the A&M defense in 2019 and led the team in tackles with 77. Johnson’s biggest play of the season was a 62-yard fumble recovery scoop-and-score touchdown against Ole Miss. He enters his second year as a full-time starter and is one of the team captains.

DeMarvin Leal, sophomore defensive lineman: Leal emerged as a starter at defensive end for the Aggies as a true freshman in 2019, getting the nod in seven games. In the Texas Bowl, Leal played defensive tackle and had a seamless transition, notching five tackles. It’s uncertain whether Leal will play end or tackle, but he is primed to be a strong part of the starting rotation.

Demani Richardson, sophomore safety: Richardson made an instant impact in the Aggies’ secondary as a true freshman in 2019 and was named A&M’s top defensive newcomer. Starting in 11 games, Richardson was third on the team in tackles and was named to the SEC’s all-freshman team. In a secondary depleted by juniors leaving early and players opting out, Richardson will play a crucial role.