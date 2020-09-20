Key returning players on defense for Texas A&M

Buddy Johnson, senior linebacker: Johnson anchored the A&M defense in 2019 and led the team in tackles with 77. Johnson’s biggest play of the season was a 62-yard fumble recovery scoop-and-score touchdown against Ole Miss. He enters his second year as a full-time starter and is one of the team captains.
DeMarvin Leal, sophomore defensive lineman: Leal emerged as a starter at defensive end for the Aggies as a true freshman in 2019, getting the nod in seven games. In the Texas Bowl, Leal played defensive tackle and had a seamless transition, notching five tackles. It’s uncertain whether Leal will play end or tackle, but he is primed to be a strong part of the starting rotation.
Demani Richardson, sophomore safety: Richardson made an instant impact in the Aggies’ secondary as a true freshman in 2019 and was named A&M’s top defensive newcomer. Starting in 11 games, Richardson was third on the team in tackles and was named to the SEC’s all-freshman team. In a secondary depleted by juniors leaving early and players opting out, Richardson will play a crucial role.
Anthony Hines III, redshirt junior linebacker: After returning from injury, Hines stayed healthy in 2019. He started in all 13 games for the Aggies, and was second on the team in tackles with 73. Hines helps form an experienced duo with Johnson at linebacker. He has a knack for making plays behind the line of scrimmage, totaling 10.5 tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries last season.
Tyree Johnson, redshirt junior defensive end: Johnson’s role increased in 2019, going from key backup to a starter in 10 games. Johnson is the Aggies’ top returning defensive lineman after recording four sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss last season. A&M will need Johnson to make more steps forward in the pass rush after losing standout defensive tackle Justin Madubuike to the NFL.
