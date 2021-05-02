Kentucky’s Autumn Humes beats Aggies for third straight day as Wildcats complete weekend sweep

The Texas A&M softball team honored its seniors Sunday, but Kentucky fifth-year senior Autumn Humes hogged the spotlight.
Humes accomplished more during the weekend than some players do in their careers. She pitched and batted the 17th-ranked Wildcats to a three-game Southeastern Conference sweep. Humes capped an amazing three days with a three-hitter Sunday in a 5-1 victory, also adding a pair of hits. Humes (18-6) was the winning pitcher in all three games. She threw 15 1/3 innings, striking out 20 with only four walks. She allowed 10 hits — all singles, giving up but two runs. Humes came into the weekend batting .226 without an extra base hit in 25 games. But she was 5 for 10, hitting for the cycle, which included the first triple of her career.
Humes was the main reason the Wildcats (35-12, 10-11) got their first SEC series sweep of the year while the Aggies (31-17, 8-13) never led in getting swept for the second time this season. A&M batted .214 for the weekend (18 for 84) with only three extra base hits. A&M got all its hits Sunday in the third inning to cut into Kentucky’s 3-0 lead and give the partisan crowd of 602 something to cheer about.
Senior Kelbi Fortenberry and junior Haley Lee had back-to-back one-out singles with each taking an extra base on a throwing error by Kentucky right fielder Tatum Spangler. Fortenberry was thrown out at home on Makinzy Herzog’s sharp grounder with Kentucky shortstop Erin Coffel making a solid play. A&M’s Morgan Smith single brought home Lee. A poor throw by Kentucky on Smith’s single, left both Herzog and Smith in scoring position, but A&M’s Bre Warren grounded back to Humes to end the inning.
The 5-foot-8 right-hander from Arkansas was in total control the rest of the way in throwing her second complete game of the weekend.
A&M had one more batter reach, a one-out walk in the fifth inning by Fortenberry, who was stranded at first. Kentucky third baseman Miranda Stoddard had fielding errors in the first and second innings, but the Aggies were unable to take advantage. Herzog lined into a double play in the first and Dani Elder struck out to end the second after fellow senior Ashlynn Walls had reached.
While A&M had trouble getting on base, Kentucky kept the pressure on the Aggies, not being retired in order until the fifth.
The Wildcats had a pair of bunt singles in the first, but didn’t score because catcher Lee threw out junior Kayla Kowalik trying to steal. The New Braunfels native had been 19 of 20. Kentucky scored in the second on a two-out triple by Humes and a single by Grace Baalman.
Kentucky added two runs in the third. Kowalik had a leadoff single and Spangler blooped in a single after failing to bunt twice. A&M starting pitcher Grace Uribe (7-4) uncorked a wild pitch to score Kowalik and Johnson aggressively scored on a sacrifice popup that barely made the outfield grass.
Herzog relieved Uribe in the fourth inning with a runner at second and retired four straight batters to keep A&M close. But Coffel singled to open the sixth and came around to score on a trio of wild pitches. Stoddard, who was hitting .183, hit a home run high off video board in left field to lead off the seventh.
•
NOTES — Pitcher Kayla Poynter, reserve infielder Gabby Moreno, Elder and Walls were the seniors A&M honored after the game. A&M had previously honored its super seniors. … A&M will end the regular season next weekend at third-ranked Florida (37-8, 16-5), which is battling seventh-ranked Arkansas (39-7, 18-4) and fourth-ranked Alabama (39-7, 15-6) for the SEC regular-season title. … A&M swept South Carolina in its first home SEC series, but went 2-7 in the final three home series, being held to one run in six of those games. … The 23-year-old Humes, who took advantage of an extra year of eligibility granted all spring sport athletes because of COVID-19, threw 259 pitches in three games. Humes improved to 6-1 against A&M. She transferred to Kentucky after her 2017 freshman season at Harding University in Arkansas where she was the NCAA Division III freshman of the year.