Kentucky’s Autumn Humes beats Aggies for third straight day as Wildcats complete weekend sweep

The 5-foot-8 right-hander from Arkansas was in total control the rest of the way in throwing her second complete game of the weekend.

A&M had one more batter reach, a one-out walk in the fifth inning by Fortenberry, who was stranded at first. Kentucky third baseman Miranda Stoddard had fielding errors in the first and second innings, but the Aggies were unable to take advantage. Herzog lined into a double play in the first and Dani Elder struck out to end the second after fellow senior Ashlynn Walls had reached.

While A&M had trouble getting on base, Kentucky kept the pressure on the Aggies, not being retired in order until the fifth.

The Wildcats had a pair of bunt singles in the first, but didn’t score because catcher Lee threw out junior Kayla Kowalik trying to steal. The New Braunfels native had been 19 of 20. Kentucky scored in the second on a two-out triple by Humes and a single by Grace Baalman.

Kentucky added two runs in the third. Kowalik had a leadoff single and Spangler blooped in a single after failing to bunt twice. A&M starting pitcher Grace Uribe (7-4) uncorked a wild pitch to score Kowalik and Johnson aggressively scored on a sacrifice popup that barely made the outfield grass.