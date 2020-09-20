 Skip to main content
Kentucky preview: Defense, run game reliable for surging Wildcat program
SEC 2020

Kentucky logo

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops has a video promoting the program pinned on his Twitter page titled “When people ask, ‘Why Kentucky?’ we say, ‘Why not?’”

The question is more relevant with the Wildcats shooting for a fifth straight bowl game. Stoops had three straight losing seasons after becoming a head coach, including a 2-10 start. He’s turned it around to reach 44-44, and can become the first Wildcat coach to have five straight winning seasons since Paul “Bear” Bryant, who had eight in a row (1946-53) before leaving for Texas A&M.

Kentucky returns 15 starters along with quality depth from a surprising 8-5 team. Last season was supposed to be a big dropoff after losing several key performers from a 10-win team. But instead the Wildcats earned their second-most victories under Stoops.

Kentucky, which started 0-3, finished strong despite losing quarterback Terry Wilson to a knee injury. Junior wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. moved to quarterback and led the SEC in rushing, then opted to leave for the NFL.

The Wildcats are hopeful Wilson is fully recovered to jump-start the SEC’s worst passing game over the last two seasons. Kentucky averaged only 113.7 yards passing per game last year to rank 127th out of 130 FBS teams.

Kentucky should have another strong running game. Running back Asim Rose had 826 yards rushing, while Kavosiey Smoke added 616 and Christian Rodriguez had 533, with each averaging at least 5.5 yards per carry.

Kentucky also returns four starters on the offensive line, led by senior center Drake Jackson.

And defensive playmakers return on every level of the unit. The three-man line is anchored by 6-foot-4, 367-pound nose guard Quinton Bohanna. Disruptive senior strongside linebacker Jamar “Boogie” Watson had 11.5 tackles for loss and seven quarterback pressures last season.

Brandin Echols (54 tackles, 9 pass breakups) and Cedrick Dort return at cornerback. Dort is rated the nation’s best cover cornerback, allowing only a 30% completion rate, according to Pro Football Focus.

The defense is complemented by punter Max Duffy, the Ray Guy Award winner, who had 22 punts of at least 50 yards and 24 inside the opponents’ 20-yard line last season.

Kentucky's 2020 schedule

9/26 at Auburn

Jordan-Hare Stadium

10/3 vs. Ole Miss

Kroger Field

10/10 vs. Mississippi State

Kroger Field

10/17 at Tennessee

Neyland Stadium

10/24 vs. Georgia

Kroger Field

10/31 at Missouri

Faurot Field

11/14 vs. Vanderbilt

Kroger Field

11/21 at Alabama

Bryant-Denny Stadium

11/28 at Florida

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

12/5 vs. South Carolina

Kroger Field

Key players

QB Terry Wilson, right (33-of-52, 360 yards, 2 TDs)

LB Jamar Watson (36 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 6.5 sacks)

DB Yusuf Corker (74 tackles, 1 INT, 2 FR)

OL Drake Jackson (33 starts at center)

OL Landon Young (36 games played)

OL Darian Kinnard (22 games played)

RB Asim Rose (826 yards, 5.5 avg., 6 TDs)

WR Josh Ali (23 receptions, 233 yards, 3 TDs)

P Max Duffy (49 punts, 48.1 avg.)

