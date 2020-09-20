Kentucky preview: Defense, run game reliable for surging Wildcat program

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops has a video promoting the program pinned on his Twitter page titled “When people ask, ‘Why Kentucky?’ we say, ‘Why not?’”

The question is more relevant with the Wildcats shooting for a fifth straight bowl game. Stoops had three straight losing seasons after becoming a head coach, including a 2-10 start. He’s turned it around to reach 44-44, and can become the first Wildcat coach to have five straight winning seasons since Paul “Bear” Bryant, who had eight in a row (1946-53) before leaving for Texas A&M.

Kentucky returns 15 starters along with quality depth from a surprising 8-5 team. Last season was supposed to be a big dropoff after losing several key performers from a 10-win team. But instead the Wildcats earned their second-most victories under Stoops.

Kentucky, which started 0-3, finished strong despite losing quarterback Terry Wilson to a knee injury. Junior wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. moved to quarterback and led the SEC in rushing, then opted to leave for the NFL.

The Wildcats are hopeful Wilson is fully recovered to jump-start the SEC’s worst passing game over the last two seasons. Kentucky averaged only 113.7 yards passing per game last year to rank 127th out of 130 FBS teams.