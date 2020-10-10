Kellen Mond sets Texas A&M's career record for passing yards

Mond completed 25 of 35 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns Saturday. His passer rating of 180.8 is the second highest of his career, bested only by his 202.4 performance against Mississippi State last season in a 23-17 win.

“My heart hurts for my [Florida Gators] but credit to [Kellen Mond] for a great game,” former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow tweeted. “Worked so hard for this moment in the offseason.”

Mond now looks to the career record for touchdown passes. He sits eight behind Johnson’s record of 67.

After Saturday’s game, Mond was presented with the game ball, which he said he will keep forever. However, it is after a career has come to a close that players can reflect on such accomplishments, A&M head coach Fisher said, a philosophy which Mond shares.

“That’s awesome,” Fisher said of the record. “You sit back and look at records when you retire and you’re done and you’re proud of them. You achieve them as you go. Just like in a game, you don’t worry about winning the game — you worry about the process of each play. What you accumulate in between you look at when it’s all said and done, and that’s what he’s doing right now. That doesn’t even phase him.