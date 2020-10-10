Kellen Mond sets Texas A&M's career record for passing yards

Texas A&M senior Kellen Mond has talked with former Aggie quarterback Jerrod Johnson on occasion about offseason workouts and the position. Never did the subject of Johnson’s career passing yards record, and Mond’s potential to break it, come up between the two Aggie passers.
On Saturday, Mond put his name into the conversation of best passers to come through Aggieland, surpassing Johnson’s 8,011 career yards and finishing A&M’s 41-38 victory over No. 4 Florida at 8,224.
“It was such a big mark that I hit,” Mond said. “I just look back and think about all the coaches that I have and all the players that I’ve played with and guys that have helped me get to that point, and I couldn’t thank those guys enough.”
Mond entered Saturday’s matchup needing 126 yards to set the A&M record. He did it on a 30-yard fling to the right sideline reeled in by running back Ainias Smith in the second quarter.
“Playing quarterback at Texas A&M is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Johnson said. “It’s an opportunity that I’m forever grateful for. It’s a special position at a special place. I’ve enjoyed watching him play over the last four years and have the utmost respect for Kellen as a player and person. Congrats on the record, and I wish him all the best in everything that he does.”
Last week Mond passed Johnson’s career completion mark of 650. After Saturday, Mond has completed 680 career passes.
Mond completed 25 of 35 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns Saturday. His passer rating of 180.8 is the second highest of his career, bested only by his 202.4 performance against Mississippi State last season in a 23-17 win.
“My heart hurts for my [Florida Gators] but credit to [Kellen Mond] for a great game,” former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow tweeted. “Worked so hard for this moment in the offseason.”
Mond now looks to the career record for touchdown passes. He sits eight behind Johnson’s record of 67.
After Saturday’s game, Mond was presented with the game ball, which he said he will keep forever. However, it is after a career has come to a close that players can reflect on such accomplishments, A&M head coach Fisher said, a philosophy which Mond shares.
“That’s awesome,” Fisher said of the record. “You sit back and look at records when you retire and you’re done and you’re proud of them. You achieve them as you go. Just like in a game, you don’t worry about winning the game — you worry about the process of each play. What you accumulate in between you look at when it’s all said and done, and that’s what he’s doing right now. That doesn’t even phase him.
“I’m very proud of him. He’s making a lot of strides as a player, as a quarterback and as a leader in so many different ways. Still a lot of ball and a lot of growth we can still have.”
