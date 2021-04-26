Kellen Mond part of strong quarterback corps in NFL Draft

Former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond doesn’t mind being underrated. It’s a position he’s found himself in multiple times throughout his career at A&M — be it losing out the starting job to Nick Starkel in 2017 or the public uncertainty that he should usher in the Jimbo Fisher era of Aggie football.
ESPN lists Mond as the sixth-best quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft class. Mond is A&M’s current career record holder for pass completions, pass attempts, passing yards, touchdown passes and total offense. He’s likely a third or fourth round pick, with some outside chance he could go as high as second.
“Personally, I don’t mind being underrated, because at the end of the day, especially when you get to the League, you’re always going to have to depend on yourself, and also the people around you, to succeed,” Mond said after his pro day. “With me, I’ve been through a lot of adversity and I think it’s pretty true and telling on how a quarterback is able to change a whole entire culture and I think that is something that is slept on throughout the process.”
Mond was a focal point when Fisher arrived in Aggieland after Mond spent his freshman season playing in a spread offense under former A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin. Known for his proficiency in working with quarterbacks, Fisher made Mond the face of his pro-style offense for the next three years.
Every season under Fisher, Mond’s completion percentage rose, culminating a career-best 63.3% during his senior season. He was aided by a vastly improved offensive line that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award this season. But Mond lost top receiver Jhamon Ausbon to a COVID-19 opt out and senior wide out Camron Buckley to injury, leaving him with a somewhat inexperienced and young receiver and running back corps.
“Nobody realized how much he was trying to help every other position,” offensive lineman Carson Green said. “He stepped up as a leader and that’s why it showed this year.”
ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper said it was his inconsistency that might keep him out of the top five quarterbacks drafted and push him to the second or third round. While Mond posted career bests in completion percentage his senior season, he also had 56% days against Alabama and Mississippi State as well as a 32% performance against LSU.
“You saw the Florida game, you thought second round,” Kiper said. “If you saw the LSU game, you saw seventh round or free agent. It just depended upon when he was on, in terms of accuracy, and when he was playing his best.”
“The inconsistencies bothered me a bit,” he continued.
Former A&M offensive lineman Jared Hocker said he believes Mond’s Senior Bowl performance, which won him the MVP award, should do wonders in pushing his draft stock.
“He’s an extremely competitive dude who has gotten better every single year he’s played at A&M,” Hocker said. “You can turn on the tape and watch him and you can see his progression through the years. His stats represent it. He’s become a better guy and a better player in the four years and I’m glad eyes are finally getting on him.”
ESPN’s player predictor gives Mond a 35% chance of being a career backup in the NFL. Center Ryan McCollum believes with his arm, his intelligence and his leadership, Mond deserves much more than that.
“I think, without a doubt, he is one of the top five quarterbacks in the draft,” McCollum said. “I hope he goes as early as possible. I want him to go and I want him to have all kinds of success because he deserves it. He’s got a good family. He’s just a good dude. Guys like that, you want them to have success, just because of the person they are.”