Kellen Mond part of strong quarterback corps in NFL Draft

Former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond doesn’t mind being underrated. It’s a position he’s found himself in multiple times throughout his career at A&M — be it losing out the starting job to Nick Starkel in 2017 or the public uncertainty that he should usher in the Jimbo Fisher era of Aggie football.

ESPN lists Mond as the sixth-best quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft class. Mond is A&M’s current career record holder for pass completions, pass attempts, passing yards, touchdown passes and total offense. He’s likely a third or fourth round pick, with some outside chance he could go as high as second.

“Personally, I don’t mind being underrated, because at the end of the day, especially when you get to the League, you’re always going to have to depend on yourself, and also the people around you, to succeed,” Mond said after his pro day. “With me, I’ve been through a lot of adversity and I think it’s pretty true and telling on how a quarterback is able to change a whole entire culture and I think that is something that is slept on throughout the process.”