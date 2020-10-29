Kellen Mond gained confidence in first meeting with Arkansas in 2017

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond still remembers pulling a handoff from running back Trayveon Williams and blazing past the Arkansas defense in 2017, his first shot at the Razorbacks. Mond ran 89 yards into the end zone, but a misplaced whistle brought the play back to the Arkansas 10, costing Mond a career touchdown and the Aggies four points in their 50-43 overtime win.
“It’s old news, but, I mean, they definitely robbed me of a touchdown,” Mond said with a laugh.
Mond started off strong in his first SEC start, completing four of his first six passes. On the Aggies second drive of the game, Mond was flushed out of the pocket and rolled right, only to find a wide open Kirk cutting across the field behind the Arkansas defense. The future NFL receiver took the pass into the end zone for an 81-yard score, which still stands as Mond’s longest pass play at A&M.
The second began stagnant until Mond opened the offense up with his legs. The read option play presented Mond with an open left side of the field, in which he scampered close to the sideline at the 10 yard line before taking it across the goal line on what would have been an 89-yard touchdown. One official ruled him out at the 10, which took the points off the board and the Aggies would settle for a field goal on the drive.
“It was heartbreaking, because it was such a close game,” LaCamera said. “I just remember the entire sideline being frustrated. With how well the offense was rolling, we knew we could still score. We just wish we would have scored sooner.”
Mond needs two more rushing touchdowns to join Johnny Manziel, Joel Hunt and Bucky Richardson as the only Aggie quarterbacks to rack up 20 rushing scores. But what Mond lost in that game from his rushing touchdown total, he gained in confidence from that 2017 breakout performance.
“I think it was one of the breakouts and me continuing to get more comfortable back in the offense, playing with Christian Kirk and Damian Ratley,” Mond said.
The then-freshman threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns while leading the Aggies in rushing with 109 yards on 10 carries. It would come to be the second-highest passing output of his freshman season and the best rushing performance of the year. The 109 rushing yards mark held true until the 2019 Texas Bowl, when Mond rushed for 117 yards on 12 carries, en route to the bowl MVP award.
Former A&M kicker Daniel LaCamera said he saw the big game coming from Mond in practices leading up to that Southeastern Conference opener.
“He looked so good in practice,” LaCamera said. “It’s really convincing that he’s going to be a great quarterback in the games too. Half the time, whether the defense likes to say it or not, they know the plays that are coming. They try to anticipate what is going to happen in practice, because they practice against the game plays most the time. He still looks really good in practice.”
In the third quarter of the game, slips of paper were distributed throughout the AT&T Stadium press box, which contained a statement from the SEC.
“On the play at 10:02 in the second quarter of the Arkansas vs. Texas A&M game, the ball carrier was incorrectly ruled out of bounds and the play whistled dead by the official,” the statement read. “Based on the NCAA football playing rule 12-3-3-g, ‘If the ball carrier is ruled out of bounds the play is not reviewable.’”
Regardless of the extra 10 yards, the rushing play is still the longest of Mond’s career by 12 yards.
Mond threw an interception to Henre’ Toliver in the second quarter that led to an Arkansas touchdown, giving the Razorbacks a 21-7 advantage. In the series, Mond has thrown four interceptions in three games.
Mond leaned heavily on his duo of running backs, Williams and Keith Ford, to carry the offense through the third and start of the fourth quarter.
Trailing by three with slightly more than three minutes to play, Mond led the Aggies on a 11-play, 40-yard drive that ended in a game tying field goal by LaCamera to push the game to overtime. It was the third time in four years the matchup needed bonus plays to settle the score.
“It’s the weirdest feeling, because you go out there and you’re really just trying to think about what you have to do to make it just a normal kick,” LaCamera said. “You can definitely feel your heart beating, but you try to block out everything that’s happening.”
“It didn’t hit me until after the kick. I didn’t realize until after, because you have to mentally pull out of certain situations.”
A 10-yard pass to Kirk for an overtime touchdown was all the Aggies’ needed to seal the win, thanks to an Armani Watts interception on the following Razorback drive.
“Having that opportunity to go to overtime and throw a big-time, game-winning pass to Christian Kirk was definitely huge,” Mond said. “It was something I remember very vividly and definitely one of the big-time plays I’ve had in my career.”
Mond heads into his final matchup against Arkansas with 689 yards passing, 156 yards rushing and five touchdowns against the Razorbacks. He also holds the A&M record for career passing yards, career competitions and career attempts. A win Saturday will put him second all-time in school wins as a quarterback with 26.
All of which, his teammates believe, began with that first trip to AT&T Stadium in 2017.
“Especially after that Arkansas game, you could tell that he had a weight lifted off his shoulder, like he had proved himself and he proved to himself that he could preform at the highest level,” LaCamera said. “You could just tell, he didn’t become more arrogant. He just became more confident.”
