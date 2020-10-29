Kellen Mond gained confidence in first meeting with Arkansas in 2017

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond still remembers pulling a handoff from running back Trayveon Williams and blazing past the Arkansas defense in 2017, his first shot at the Razorbacks. Mond ran 89 yards into the end zone, but a misplaced whistle brought the play back to the Arkansas 10, costing Mond a career touchdown and the Aggies four points in their 50-43 overtime win.

“It’s old news, but, I mean, they definitely robbed me of a touchdown,” Mond said with a laugh.

Mond started off strong in his first SEC start, completing four of his first six passes. On the Aggies second drive of the game, Mond was flushed out of the pocket and rolled right, only to find a wide open Kirk cutting across the field behind the Arkansas defense. The future NFL receiver took the pass into the end zone for an 81-yard score, which still stands as Mond’s longest pass play at A&M.

The second began stagnant until Mond opened the offense up with his legs. The read option play presented Mond with an open left side of the field, in which he scampered close to the sideline at the 10 yard line before taking it across the goal line on what would have been an 89-yard touchdown. One official ruled him out at the 10, which took the points off the board and the Aggies would settle for a field goal on the drive.