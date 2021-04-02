Kayla Wells returning for another senior season with Texas A&M women's basketball team

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team received a huge boost this week with senior guard Kayla Wells announcing she’ll return for another season.
“I’m back!” Wells said on Twitter on Thursday. “I want to thank everyone for their support in this decision. After talking to my family, teammates, coaches and God I believe it will be best for me to stay and finish what has been started at A&M.”
Wells bucks a trend that saw fellow seniors Aaliyah Wilson, N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson declare for the WNBA draft instead of returning for another season granted all players by the NCAA because of COVID-19. Wells will team up with sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon to give A&M a pair of returning starters from a 25-3 team that won the Southeastern Conference regular-season title for the first time in program history and was ranked fourth in the final Associated Press regular-season poll.
The 6-foot Wells, who has started 92 straight games, averaged 11.5 points per game last season. She is shooting 36.9% from 3-point range (104 of 282) for her career and had the best percentage in school history with a minimum of 100 attempts until this season when graduate transfer Destiny Pitts hit 49 of 106 (46.2%). Pitts’ presence limited the 3-point opportunities for Wells, who was only 16 of 58 this season (27.6%).
Wells has earned her bachelor’s degree in telecommunication and is working on her master’s degree.
Johnson declared for the WNBA draft on Thursday, joining Wilson and Jones who declared for the draft earlier in the week. The Aggies’ season ended with a 74-59 loss to Arizona in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament last Saturday.
“These past 4 years have been nothing short of amazing,” Johnson tweeted. “I have grown so much as a basketball player and a person since my time here. I would like to say thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, support staff, managers, academic personnel, fans and most importantly God for all the love and support you have poured into me since I’ve arrived here in Aggieland. I would be nowhere without the help of you all.”
The 6-4 Johnson averaged 10.5 points and 7.6 rebounds this season. Johnson was a McDonald’s All-American at Duncanville and the No. 1 post player in the 2016 high school senior class. She signed with Louisville but after her freshman season transferred to A&M. She sat out the 2017-18 season, then started 92 straight games, averaging 11.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
A&M reserve center Anna Dreimane and Pitts are the team’s only seniors yet to announce their future plans.
•
NOTES — Jones earned honorable mention on the U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-American team on Friday. Jones, who also earned honorable mention on the Associated Press All-American team, is the school’s all-time leader in rebounds with 1,046 and double-doubles with 42.
USBWA WOMEN’S
ALL-AMERICAN TEAM
First team
F Aliyah Boston, soph., South Carolina; G Paige Bueckers, fr.; G Caitlin Clark, Iowa, fr.; G Dana Evans, Louisville, sr.; F Naz Hillmon, Michigan, jr.; G Rhyne Howard, Kentucky, jr.
Second team
F/C Charli Collier, Texas, jr.; C Elissa Cunane, North Carolina State, jr.; G Aari McDonald, Arizona, sr.; F NaLyssa Smith, Baylor, jr.; G Kiana Williams, Stanford, sr.
Third team
G Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas, sr.; G/F Ashley Joens, Iowa State, jr.; F Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State, sr.; Michaela Onenywere, UCLA, sr.; G Ashley Owusu, Maryland, soph.
Honorable mention
G Kierstan Bell, Florida Gulf Coast, soph.; G Grace Berger, Indiana, jr.; G Zia Cooke, South Carolina, soph.; F Mia Davis, Temple, sr.; G/F Rennia Davis, Tennessee, sr.; G Arella Guirantes, Rutgers, sr.; G Anastasia Hayes, Middle Tennessee, jr.; F Haley Jones, Stanford, soph.; G Tiana Mangakahia, Syracuse, sr.; C Nancy Mulkey, Rice, sr.; F Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn, jr.; N’dea Jones, Texas A&M; G Charlisse Leger-Walker, Washington State, fr.; G DiDi Richards, Baylor, sr.; Maddy Siegrist, Villanova; G Christyn Williams, UConn, jr.