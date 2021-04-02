Kayla Wells returning for another senior season with Texas A&M women's basketball team

Johnson declared for the WNBA draft on Thursday, joining Wilson and Jones who declared for the draft earlier in the week. The Aggies’ season ended with a 74-59 loss to Arizona in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament last Saturday.

“These past 4 years have been nothing short of amazing,” Johnson tweeted. “I have grown so much as a basketball player and a person since my time here. I would like to say thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, support staff, managers, academic personnel, fans and most importantly God for all the love and support you have poured into me since I’ve arrived here in Aggieland. I would be nowhere without the help of you all.”

The 6-4 Johnson averaged 10.5 points and 7.6 rebounds this season. Johnson was a McDonald’s All-American at Duncanville and the No. 1 post player in the 2016 high school senior class. She signed with Louisville but after her freshman season transferred to A&M. She sat out the 2017-18 season, then started 92 straight games, averaging 11.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

A&M reserve center Anna Dreimane and Pitts are the team’s only seniors yet to announce their future plans.

