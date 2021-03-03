Kamree Walker's late 3-pointer sends Snook girls basketball team to state semifinals

BUDA — Snook’s Kamree Walker hit the shot of a lifetime for the team’s six seniors, a 3-pointer with 47 seconds left to propel the Lady Jays to a 28-25 victory over the San Saba Lady Dillos in the Class 2A Region IV girls basketball regional championship Tuesday night.

Snook’s seniors, who advanced past the area round for the first time this season, seemed destined for a heartbreaking loss. The 17th-ranked Lady Jays (26-3) trailed 25-23 for almost all of the fourth quarter. They had managed only one field goal in the second half on 12 attempts when Jaycie Brisco whipped a pass to Walker at the left of the top of the key. The play was a tad late developing, but even with the defender closing on Walker, she hit the shot to give Snook a 26-25 lead.

“I was just saying, ‘Please go in, we deserve this,’” Walker said.

San Saba (27-2) took a timeout with 42 seconds left as Snook players jumped several feet off the ground and mobbed each other en route to the huddle as they took their first lead since the first quarter.

“I was like, ‘I made this one. We are back in this. We got this,’” Walker said. “It was just a crazy feeling. I can’t describe it.”

Snook’s defense did the rest.