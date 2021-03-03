Kamree Walker's late 3-pointer sends Snook girls basketball team to state semifinals

BUDA — Snook’s Kamree Walker hit the shot of a lifetime for the team’s six seniors, a 3-pointer with 47 seconds left to propel the Lady Jays to a 28-25 victory over the San Saba Lady Dillos in the Class 2A Region IV girls basketball regional championship Tuesday night.
Snook’s seniors, who advanced past the area round for the first time this season, seemed destined for a heartbreaking loss. The 17th-ranked Lady Jays (26-3) trailed 25-23 for almost all of the fourth quarter. They had managed only one field goal in the second half on 12 attempts when Jaycie Brisco whipped a pass to Walker at the left of the top of the key. The play was a tad late developing, but even with the defender closing on Walker, she hit the shot to give Snook a 26-25 lead.
“I was just saying, ‘Please go in, we deserve this,’” Walker said.
San Saba (27-2) took a timeout with 42 seconds left as Snook players jumped several feet off the ground and mobbed each other en route to the huddle as they took their first lead since the first quarter.
“I was like, ‘I made this one. We are back in this. We got this,’” Walker said. “It was just a crazy feeling. I can’t describe it.”
Snook’s defense did the rest.
The Lady Jays forced a turnover, and Brisco hit two free throws with 19 seconds left. The fifth-ranked Lady Dillos missed a contested 3-pointer with five seconds left and settled for a missed two-point attempt at the buzzer. San Saba players fell to the floor, while the Lady Jays celebrated.
“This is what we’ve been waiting for our whole life,” Brisco said. “It’s a dream come true.”
It was an offensive struggle for both teams as they combined to make 16 of 57 field goals with 26 turnovers.
“I knew it was going to be a low-scoring game, because we both have in your nose defensive-type players,” Snook head coach Micah Goebel said. “I mean, they were ready for us.”
Three-point shooting ended up being the difference. Each team made 7 of 8 at the free-throw line and hit eight field goals, but Snook had a 5-2 edge in 3-pointers. Walker led the way by hitting three en route to a game-high 11 points.
“San Saba is a great defensive team, and you’ve got to give credit where credit is due and that’s why we struggled,” the 5-foot-5 Walker said.
San Saba’s defense smothered the 5-8 Brisco, who was only 2-of-11 shooting, but she had eight rebounds. Jaivan Stringfellow added nine rebounds to give Snook a 23-16 edge.
“San Saba is so fast, so athletic, and they’re physical and play disciplined defense,” Goebel said. “I felt like our offenses were out of sync, but we made the shots when they counted.”
Brisco carried a heavy workload handling the ball despite the added attention, which worked to Snook’s advantage in getting the ball to Walker for the game-winner.
“I just glanced and Kamree was wide open ... not wide open but considered wide open, and she just got it off,” Brisco said.
Goebel had her doubts as the play unfolded.
“And when she still took it, I was like, ‘ahhhhh,’” Goebel said. “But it was huge. That was huge.”
Snook will return to the state tournament for the sixth time and first since 2013, though the semifinals will be played at a neutral site because of COVID-19. Snook will face Martin’s Mill, a 61-41 winner over Douglass.
No matter where they play next, Snook’s six seniors fulfilled their lifelong dream with a trip to state.
“It means everything,” Walker said. “We’ve been preparing for this ever since we started Little Dribblers, and it’s finally come true for us.”
Goebel said they’ve earned it the hard way.
“I figured if we could just stay with them, honestly, we’d have a chance,” she said. “And it worked. I don’t know how. I mean, that last minute or two was awesome.”
San Saba had several chances to add to its slim lead for more than nine minutes but couldn’t dent Snook’s defense.
“Just being their senior year, there was just extra hunger and you could tell,” Goebel said. “You could see the fight.”
The game had an offensive start. Snook scored the first seven points, but San Saba answered with an 11-0 run to end the first quarter. Turnovers helped both teams fuel the early runs.
San Saba increased its lead to 17-11 with 2:41 left in the first half, but Snook pulled within 20-19 at halftime on 3s by Walker and Brisco.
Snook 28, San Saba 25
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made-attempted, free throws made-attempted, rebounds, fouls, points.)
SNOOK (26-3) — Kamree Walker 4-7 0-0 0 2 11; Avery Kovar 1-4 0-0 4 1 3; Riley Green 0-2 0-0 2 3 0; Jaycie Brisco 2-11 3-4 8 1 8; Jaivan Stringfellow 1-4 4-4 9 1 6; Kyleigh Hruska 0-1 0-0 0 0 0. TOTALS: 8-27 7-8 23 8 28.
SAN SABA (29-1) — Brighton Adams 1-10 1-2 4 1 4; Courtney Cash 2-9 3-3 2 2 8; Landry Glover 2-4 1-2 6 4 5; Madison Shahan 2-3 0-0 3 1 4; Bracie Vickery 0-1 2-2 0 3 2; Lexi Amthur 1-1 0-0 0 1 2; Jada Lambert 0-1 0-0 0 1 0; Jojemi Martinez 0-1 0-0 1 0 1. TOTALS: 8-30 7-8 16 12 25.
Snook 7 12 4 5 — 28
San Saba 11 9 5 0 — 25
3-point shooting: San Saba 2-10; Snook 5-13
Turnovers: San Saba 13 for 10 Snook points; Snook 13 for 12 San Saba points