Kaitlyn Owens leads A&M Consolidated girls swimmers to third at state meet

A&M Consolidated’s Kaitlyn Owens won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke and earned a third gold medal by helping the Lady Tigers win the 400 freestyle relay at the Class 5A girls state swimming and diving meet Tuesday at the North East ISD Davis Natatorium in San Antonio.
Owens won the 50 freestyle in 23.01 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 53.90, setting school and pool records in both events.
“Kaitlyn is an amazing athlete, coachable and analytical,” Consol head coach Jenny Marquardt said. “She’s been with me since she was a seventh grader. I’m so proud of her. Swimming fast in eight events in a single day, it’s not a walk in the park.”
Owens, who has signed with Texas A&M, teamed up with freshman Maggie Whitten, senior Brett Hyman and sophomore Claire Riley for an exciting victory in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:33.93.
“Kaitlyn got us out to clean, clear water, and Maggie game-face raced and held the lead,” Marquardt said. “Brett had a beautiful relay exchange and fast turns to hold off the teams coming after us. Claire loves to race. She is the last leg on the relay and got off quick with fast turns and strong breakouts.”
Owens, Whitten, freshman Sam Poole and Riley also took second in the 200 medley relay in a school-record 1:47.29. Lubbock won with a 5A-record time of 1:45.19.
Riley placed seventh in the 50 freestyle (24.36), improving eight spots from her seeding.
Lubbock won the team title with 208 points. Magnolia took second with 160, and Consol placed third with a school-record 126. Friendswood and San Antonio Alamo Heights tied for fourth with 111.
“These seven girls [at state] have helped to build something special for Tiger swimming,” Marquardt said. “Team captains Kaitlyn and Brett set the tone. They’re extraordinarily competitive and in equal measure fiercely loving teammates like family. The difficulties and the challenges this year, we learned so much about ourselves individually and collectively. It makes the third-place finish so much sweeter.”
Owens’ four medals in four events topped her performance at state last year when she earned medals in three of four events, setting a state record in the 100 backstroke (53.85), placing second in the 50 freestyle and swimming on Consol’s third-place 200 medley relay.
“She’s state champion in three events, but she’s not just in it for herself. She wants her teammates to excel as well,” Marquardt said. “She has a great attitude and that drive. I’m sad that her high school swimming is over but exited to see her swim in college.”