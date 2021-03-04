Kaitlyn Owens leads A&M Consolidated girls swimmers to third at state meet

Riley placed seventh in the 50 freestyle (24.36), improving eight spots from her seeding.

Lubbock won the team title with 208 points. Magnolia took second with 160, and Consol placed third with a school-record 126. Friendswood and San Antonio Alamo Heights tied for fourth with 111.

“These seven girls [at state] have helped to build something special for Tiger swimming,” Marquardt said. “Team captains Kaitlyn and Brett set the tone. They’re extraordinarily competitive and in equal measure fiercely loving teammates like family. The difficulties and the challenges this year, we learned so much about ourselves individually and collectively. It makes the third-place finish so much sweeter.”

Owens’ four medals in four events topped her performance at state last year when she earned medals in three of four events, setting a state record in the 100 backstroke (53.85), placing second in the 50 freestyle and swimming on Consol’s third-place 200 medley relay.

“She’s state champion in three events, but she’s not just in it for herself. She wants her teammates to excel as well,” Marquardt said. “She has a great attitude and that drive. I’m sad that her high school swimming is over but exited to see her swim in college.”