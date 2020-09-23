Junction Boy Donald Robbins dies at 86

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Robbins, one of Texas A&M’s fabled Junction Boys, died Friday.

Robbins, 86, was a tight end for the Aggies, playing from 1953-55.

Robbins, who survived Paul “Bear” Bryant’s trip to Junction in 1954, became a graduate assistant under the legendary coach in 1956 while working on his master’s in education. He was an honorary co-captain on the 1956 Southwest Conference championship team.

Don and twin brother Ronald won a Class 3A high school state football championship at Breckenridge playing for their father, Cooper Robbins Sr., A&M Class of 1928.

After serving in the U.S. Army, Donald Robbins made coaching football his career. He worked from 1957-72 at the high school level at Port Arthur, Big Spring and Snyder. At the collegiate level, he was head coach at Idaho from 1970-73, winning the Big Sky Conference in 1971. He was UTEP’s defensive coordinator in 1967 when it won the Sun Bowl. He switched to public school administration in 1978.

Robbins retired to Bryan/College Station in 1991.

An interment service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Fort Worth at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Robbins’ family, in lieu of flowers or gifts, requests that donations be made to the Texas A&M Veterinary Hospital, the Aggieland Humane Society or any charity.