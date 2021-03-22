Jordan Nixon lifts Texas A&M women's basketball team over 15th-seed Troy in first round

AUSTIN — Battle-tested Texas A&M and sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon grinded out a 84-80 victory over Troy in first-round action of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament Monday night at the Frank Erwin Center.
Nixon scored nine points in the last five and a half minutes to help A&M (24-2) fight off what would have been a monumental upset. Troy (22-6) rallied from a 16-point deficit to twice take the lead, but both times Nixon pulled A&M even as the Aggies made just enough plays down the stretch to prevent from becoming the first No. 2 seed to lose a first-round game in tournament history.
“We’re resilient if nothing else,” Nixon said. “I mean, it’s about surviving and advancing.”
The Aggies will play No. 7 seed Iowa State on Wednesday. Iowa State advanced with a 79-75 victory over Michigan State. A&M gets to play its former Big 12 Conference rival because Nixon made 3 of 3 field goals and 3 of 4 free throws in the fourth quarter in helping A&M take an 80-77 lead. Nixon also came up with a defensive rebound with six seconds left after Troy’s Janiah Sandifer missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer. Nixon hit her last free throw with 31 seconds left for the three-point lead and Destiny Pitts added two more free throws for a seemingly comfortable 82-78 lead with 6.5 seconds left. But the Aggies gave Troy a chance by fouling Sandifer, who shot a 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left. And even after Sandifer hit two of the free throws, A&M had trouble securing the inbounds pass as Pitts fumbled the ball from the frontcourt into the backcourt where she was fouled. Since she never had possession, it wasn’t a backcourt violation.
“We didn’t play our best game in any form or shape,” Nixon said. “But coming down the stretch, it was about execution and we’ve been in these moments several times this season.”
It was A&M’s sixth win this season by five or less points. Nixon hit game-winning shots in both victories over Arkansas in helping the Aggies win the Southeastern Conference regular-season title. She stepped up again with 21 points, hitting 6 of 10 field goals and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line where A&M was 20 of 24, compared to only 12 of 17 for Troy. A&M was 7 of 8 in the last quarter.
“I knew that if we put them on the free-throw line in the fourth quarter that it was going to be hard to beat them,” Troy coach Chanda Rigby said. “It just seemed like we kept getting called foul after foul after foul.”
A&M senior center Ciera Johnson added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Senior shooting guard Aaliyah Wilson had 12 points, six steals and six assists with only one turnover in a team-high 36 minutes.
Alexus Dye led Troy with 26 points, hitting 12 of 22 shots along with 11 rebounds. Junior Felmas Koranga added 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting. The 6-foot-1 guard added 11 rebounds as Troy, the nation’s best rebound team, had a 48-42 edge. Troy hit only 4 of 23 3-pointers. A&M matched that four in only 10 attempts.
Troy, which averages 86.2 points per game to rank third in the country, set the tempo early as both teams struggled from the field, each going 5 of 15 for an 11-11 tie. A&M took advantage of nine points off turnovers for a 25-17 lead. A&M got the ball inside in the second quarter to Johnson who made 4 of 5 shots. The Aggies also were much more effective shooting 3-pointers, hitting 4 of 7 in the first half, while Troy made 1 of 12. A&M hit its last four field goals and three free throws of the first half in helping it to a 49-35 lead.
Dye, who shook off a slow start to hit 5 of 9 shots in the second quarter, stayed hot in the third quarter by hitting 3 of 6. The Trojans also turned up the defensive pressure, outscoring A&M 23-16 to pull within 65-56 heading into the final quarter.