Jordan Nixon lifts Texas A&M women's basketball team over 15th-seed Troy in first round

Nixon scored nine points in the last five and a half minutes to help A&M (24-2) fight off what would have been a monumental upset. Troy (22-6) rallied from a 16-point deficit to twice take the lead, but both times Nixon pulled A&M even as the Aggies made just enough plays down the stretch to prevent from becoming the first No. 2 seed to lose a first-round game in tournament history.

The Aggies will play No. 7 seed Iowa State on Wednesday. Iowa State advanced with a 79-75 victory over Michigan State. A&M gets to play its former Big 12 Conference rival because Nixon made 3 of 3 field goals and 3 of 4 free throws in the fourth quarter in helping A&M take an 80-77 lead. Nixon also came up with a defensive rebound with six seconds left after Troy’s Janiah Sandifer missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer. Nixon hit her last free throw with 31 seconds left for the three-point lead and Destiny Pitts added two more free throws for a seemingly comfortable 82-78 lead with 6.5 seconds left. But the Aggies gave Troy a chance by fouling Sandifer, who shot a 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left. And even after Sandifer hit two of the free throws, A&M had trouble securing the inbounds pass as Pitts fumbled the ball from the frontcourt into the backcourt where she was fouled. Since she never had possession, it wasn’t a backcourt violation.