Jones, Johnson lead Texas A&M women's basketball team by Lamar

By ROBERT CESSNA
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team didn’t play up to expectations in its season opener against Lamar, but if not for power forward N’dea Jones and center Ciera Johnson things could have been worse. Much worse.
Jones and Johnson combined for 43 points and 29 rebounds in leading the 13th-ranked Aggies to a 77-61 victory over the Cardinals at Reed Arena on Wednesday afternoon.
A&M’s inside attack decided the outcome, but Lamar’s quickness and hustle set the tone early for a 9-2 lead. The spunky Cardinals led for 12 minutes, but A&M eventually overpowered a team picked to finish eighth in the Southland Conference. The 6-foot-4 Johnson and 6-2 Jones combined to hit 15 of 23 field goals, including nine of their first 14 in helping the Aggies to a 36-27 halftime lead. The rest of the team scored only 11 points, missing 14 of 18 shots. They were relentless in the paint, combining for 29 rebounds – one more than Lamar.
“They played like seniors when we had to have them and that's the strength of our team, senior leadership,” A&M coach Gary Blair said.
Talent and depth are expected to be other strengths, but that wasn’t the case against Lamar. The rest of the team shot only 33% from the field (11 of 33). A&M missed its first 10 3-pointers and ended 3 of 17. It also missed other open shots outside the paint.
“We’ve been hitting those shots in practice,” Blair said.
The Aggies also had 25 turnovers with all the starters having at least two.
“We knew we were going to have some turnovers,” Jones said. “We knew Lamar’s pressure was really good, we’ve worked on that all week.”
Jones and Johnson combined for five turnovers, but they had to fight through more bodies. Johnson had a career-high 18 rebounds and 18 points, while Jones had a career-high 25 points and 11 rebounds.
“I give credit to Ciera and N’dea,” Blair said. “When they realized how we were struggling, they started scoring easier and we started getting the ball inside.”
A&M’s perimeter hiccups started with senior guard Kayla Wells picking up two early offensive fouls. She played only 18 minutes, hitting 2 of 8 shots. Senior shooting guard Aaliyah Wilson had nine points and seven rebounds, but had a game-high six turnovers.
“Aaliyah was probably more upset than anybody on our team because she knows she’s a better player than what she played today,” Blair said.
A&M didn’t get much production out of point guard, its least experienced position where sophomores Jordan Nixon and McKinzie Green are battling.
Nixon, a transfer from Notre Dame, had six assists, four points, two steals and two turnovers in 24 minutes. Fellow sophomore Green had three assists and two turnovers in 13 minutes, not attempting a shot.
“We’re trying to find that right point guard that can get us into an offense and recognize what the defense is going to give us and what they’re going to take away,” Blair said.
A&M can’t rely on Jones and Johnson to dominate play against 19th-ranked DePaul, Texas or Arkansas-Little Rock, teams they’ll play in the next two weeks.
“That was a Southland Conference team that didn’t have the size,” Blair said. “When you start playing in the DePauls and the Texases that have more size in there, you’ve got to be able to have all facets of your offense going and clicking.”
A bright spot on the perimeter was senior guard Destiny Pitts. The transfer from Minnesota missed her first three shots, but ended with 11 points, on the strength of hitting 3 of 9 3-pointers. She added five assists and four rebounds in 26 minutes.
“She came off the bench and gave us a lot more than what we’ve been having coming off the bench in prior years,” Blair said. “So hopefully she can fill that role for us if somebody gets in foul trouble like Wells did today or when Wilson’s not playing the way she normally plays,” Blair said.
Jones said nerves and mixing in the newcomers played a factor in the turnovers. A&M, which played seven newcomers, hadn’t played in 264 days. COVID-19 didn’t help as A&M didn’t have a scrimmage or play an exhibition game. It also no longer has a men’s practice team.
“It felt weird being back on the court after 264 days,” Jones said. “It didn’t feel real at first. I'm glad we got the win. We probably did not play as well as we would have wished, but like I said, it's the first game. We have a lot to learn from and we have a lot more games to do it.”
A&M’s whopping 55-28 rebounding edge helped offset its offensive struggles. The Aggies turned 18 offensive rebounds into a 21-8 edge in second-chance points.
“It's really hard to win games when you give up that many offensive rebounds,” Lamar coach A’Quonesia Franklin said. “With what we do, size is a big issue, but we gotta have better technique and push them out of the paint. We can't give them those opportunities.”
Lamar stayed competitive by hitting 7 of 23 3-pointers. The Cardinals had only 16 turnovers and most of them were the result of poor passes, not A&M’s defense.
“We did not play the game we wanted to play,” Johnson said. “I know we won the game but we did some things we weren’t there defensively. One of our goals was to take away right-handed drives and give them no open 3s. I mean we won, sure. But this is not how we wanted to look in the very first game.”
A year ago, the Aggies rolled to a 44-18 halftime lead in the season opener against Arkansas-Little Rock en route to a 78-35 victory. Johnson played 25 minutes and Jones 19. This time, Jones played 35 minutes and Johnson 34.
“I was pleased with Jones and Johnson,” Blair said.
“I wasn’t pleased with myself that I had to play both of them almost 35 minutes. I needed some other kids to have some playing time, but we had to win the ball game and we would not have won it getting into an up-and-down game with Lamar. They were quicker and quite personally better coached today than I coached this team.”
The nation’s other 10 ranked teams that played on Wednesday all won, including eight by at least 26 points.
“There were a lot had blowouts, but we didn’t,” Blair said. “Why? Because Lamar played harder than us. I thought they competed harder, particularly in the first half.”
Blair gave a lot of the credit to Franklin who played point guard for him from 2004-08 and is a member of the A&M Athletics Hall of Fame.
“I respect her preparation for the game,” Blair said.
The scrappy Cardinals got within 64-56 with 8:50 left, but missed 16 of their last 17 field goals. Franklin said it was a combination of quick shots and bad shots as her players lost the patient they showed earlier in the game.
Lamar senior guard Jadyn Pimentel led the Cardinals in scoring with 13 points. Freshman guard Anyssia Gibbs added 11 and junior guard Angel Hastings had 10.
NOTES – Wells became the 32nd player in program history to score 1,000 points. She has 1,006.
