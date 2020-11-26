Jones, Johnson lead Texas A&M women's basketball team by Lamar

Jones said nerves and mixing in the newcomers played a factor in the turnovers. A&M, which played seven newcomers, hadn’t played in 264 days. COVID-19 didn’t help as A&M didn’t have a scrimmage or play an exhibition game. It also no longer has a men’s practice team.

“It felt weird being back on the court after 264 days,” Jones said. “It didn’t feel real at first. I'm glad we got the win. We probably did not play as well as we would have wished, but like I said, it's the first game. We have a lot to learn from and we have a lot more games to do it.”

A&M’s whopping 55-28 rebounding edge helped offset its offensive struggles. The Aggies turned 18 offensive rebounds into a 21-8 edge in second-chance points.

“It's really hard to win games when you give up that many offensive rebounds,” Lamar coach A’Quonesia Franklin said. “With what we do, size is a big issue, but we gotta have better technique and push them out of the paint. We can't give them those opportunities.”

Lamar stayed competitive by hitting 7 of 23 3-pointers. The Cardinals had only 16 turnovers and most of them were the result of poor passes, not A&M’s defense.