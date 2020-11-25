Jones, Johnson lead A&M women to 77-61 victory over Lamar

Texas A&M power forward N’dea Jones and center Ciera Johnson combined for 43 points in leading the 13th-ranked Aggies to a 77-61 victory over the Lamar Cardinals in a women’s basketball season opener at Reed Arena on Wednesday afternoon.

Lamar took a 9-2 lead, but the smaller Cardinals had no answer for the 6-foot-4 Ciera Johnson and 6-2 Jones. The seniors hit 9 of their first 14 shots to help the Aggies to a 36-27 halftime lead. The rest of the A&M team scored only 11 points, missing 14 of 18 shots.

Jones and Johnson continued to score at will inside in the second half, but did get more help. Transfer Destiny Pitts scored all 11 of her points in the second half, hitting a trio of 3-pointers.

Jones ended with a game-high 25 points, hitting 8 of 12 shots. Johnson added 18 points, hitting 7 of 11 shots.

Johnson had 18 rebounds and Jones added 11 as the Aggies had a whopping 55-28 edge.

Lamar senior guard Jadyn Pimentel led the Cardinals in scoring with 13 points. Freshman guard Anyssia Gibbs added 11 and junior guard Angel Hastings had 10.

Lamar stayed in the game by hitting 7 of 23 3-pointers and had only 16 turnovers.