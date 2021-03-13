Jonathan Childress strikes out 13 to help Texas A&M finish off sweep of Samford

After five innings of work Saturday, Texas A&M starting pitcher Jonathan Childress noticed it was awfully quiet in the Aggie dugout.
Typically, the sophomore left-hander keeps things light and jovial between his trips to the mound, but no one was speaking to him. That is the moment he realized he had a perfect game going.
A leadoff single in the seventh ended his bid at perfection, but Childress remained close to perfection in the Aggies’ 5-2 win over Samford in the second game of a doubleheader. A&M (14-4) used an offensive explosion earlier in the day to take the first game 21-4 as the Aggies swept the three-game nonconference series.
Childress (2-1) worked 7 2/3 innings, striking out 13 while allowing three hits and one run. The innings and strikeouts are career highs along with his 101 pitches. It took six innings for the Bulldogs (7-9) to work through the batting order twice as Childress faced the minimum and struck out nine.
“Just to sit around all day and have to have nine innings to be played out in front of you, for him to come out and be so on attack and so in control of the game and so efficient and, for all intents and purposes, perfect, it was just a masterful performance,” A&M head coach Rob Childress said. “I would say it was the best performance of his career.”
Facing a 2-2 count, Bulldog center fielder Max Pinto led off the seventh inning with a swinging bunt that chopped directly in front of the plate and rolled slowly between the mound and the third base line. Jonathan Childress attempted to field it but slipped while making the attempt. His throw from his side didn’t beat the runner, and his perfect game bid came to an end.
“What happened was I’m just not a good enough athlete to make that play,” Jonathan Childress said with a laugh, echoing the message his teammates gave him when they broke their silence.
Samford scratched across its lone run off Jonathan Childress in the eighth on an RBI single by Will David with two outs. He exited the game to a standing ovation after the play.
The Bulldogs plated a second run off reliever Joseph Menefee in the ninth on another two-out single, this one by Ryan Crockett.
But the Aggie bats were charged throughout both games Saturday, utilizing a strong wind to left field to hit a combined eight home runs.
Aggie backup catcher Taylor Smith got the derby started with a three-run moon shot in the bottom of the third in the first game. He followed it with a solo homer in his next at-bat in the fifth as a part of a 4-for-5 performance in the opener. He went 1 for 4 as the designated hitter in the second game.
Smith entered the week 0 for 12, but his bat caught fire with a double Tuesday against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and a homer against Prairie View A&M on Wednesday. For the week Smith went 7 for 14 with three homers, seven RBIs, seven runs scored and a walk.
“You see the pitch and you trust your body and you trust your hands and everything just slows and feels connected,” Smith said of his recent swings. “It’s a great feeling. It’s one of the best feelings I would say.”
Aggie defensive substitute Hunter Coleman added to the hit parade, hitting home runs in the sixth and eighth innings of the first game. He took over in the sixth for Will Frizzell, who hit a two-run homer in the fifth. Although the Aggie veteran has seen limited action this year with just one start, Coleman has made the most of his opportunities, going 4 for 8 with three homers, seven RBIs and seven runs.
Every Aggie starter in the first game reached base and all but left fielder Zane Schmidt recorded a hit. The Aggies plated at least two runs in every inning of the first game.
A&M senior Bryce Miller made his fourth start of the season in the first game, and it was obvious his arm enjoyed the warmer weather at Blue Bell Park. The power-pitching right-hander touched 99 mph on the scoreboard radar gun in the first inning and his fastball remained around 97 throughout the outing.
But control plagued Miller, who lasted four innings and gave up two runs on four hits with three walks. He struck out six on 83 total pitches. A bases-loaded jam in the third cost him two runs, one on an RBI single and another by walking in a run.
“His direction got a little out of whack and a lot of arm-side high misses,” Rob Childress said. “For the first couple of innings he was magnificent. He just kind of lost it and couldn’t get it back together, but he also made pitches to keep the momentum in our dugout and not let the game get away from us.”
Senior reliever Chandler Jozwiak (1-1) took over in the fifth and threw three scoreless innings, striking out five to earn the win. He has struck out 35 in 18 1/3 innings this season, including 24 in his last four outings.
Samford’s two additional runs came off freshman Gabe Craig, who recorded one out in the eighth.
In the second game, home runs by center fielder Ray Alejo and catcher Mikey Hoehner added insurance to runs scored in the second and third innings. Hoehner’s single in the second plated the Aggies’ first run of the game.
“It was just awesome to sit back and watch,” Rob Childress said. “Just a relentless offensive performance.”
A&M will take its 10-game winning streak on the road next week, starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Houston then kicking off the Southeastern Conference schedule at Florida on Thursday.
“You think about how we got off to such a slow start, for us to rebound and get it back together the last couple of weeks ... we couldn’t play much better,” Rob Childress said. “We’re leaving the field tonight with an awful lot of confidence in every facet of the game. We’re in a very good place right now.”
•
NOTES — The Aggies used 10 pitchers throughout the three-game series, and they had a combined seven walks to 42 strikeouts. A&M pitchers have struck out 10 or more in 15 of 18 games this season. ... A&M entered the weekend with 14 home runs and hit 11 in the series. ... Alejo extended a team-high hit streak to six games. He went 4 for 12 with a homer, three RBIs, three runs and a walk over the series. ... Austin Bost went 6 for 10 in the series with two home runs, four RBIs and five runs.