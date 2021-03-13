Jonathan Childress strikes out 13 to help Texas A&M finish off sweep of Samford

After five innings of work Saturday, Texas A&M starting pitcher Jonathan Childress noticed it was awfully quiet in the Aggie dugout.

Typically, the sophomore left-hander keeps things light and jovial between his trips to the mound, but no one was speaking to him. That is the moment he realized he had a perfect game going.

A leadoff single in the seventh ended his bid at perfection, but Childress remained close to perfection in the Aggies’ 5-2 win over Samford in the second game of a doubleheader. A&M (14-4) used an offensive explosion earlier in the day to take the first game 21-4 as the Aggies swept the three-game nonconference series.

Childress (2-1) worked 7 2/3 innings, striking out 13 while allowing three hits and one run. The innings and strikeouts are career highs along with his 101 pitches. It took six innings for the Bulldogs (7-9) to work through the batting order twice as Childress faced the minimum and struck out nine.

“Just to sit around all day and have to have nine innings to be played out in front of you, for him to come out and be so on attack and so in control of the game and so efficient and, for all intents and purposes, perfect, it was just a masterful performance,” A&M head coach Rob Childress said. “I would say it was the best performance of his career.”