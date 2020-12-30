Johnny Football is back; Manziel signs with Fan Controlled Football League

Johnny Manziel is returning to the football field in the start-up Fan Controlled Football League, reported ESPN.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner has signed with the league which will have 7-on-7 play with fans setting the rosters and calling plays. The league will start play February.

“The more I heard about what this was going to be, the more I felt it was going to be something that was just very fun," Manziel told ESPN. “It’s going to be very fan-oriented and something I could get behind without being extremely, extremely, extremely serious, the way that my football career has been in the past.”

The 28-year-old Manziel last played football in 2019 with the Alliance of American Football. The former first-round pick NFL pick was released in 2015 by the Cleveland Browns. He then played briefly in the Canadian Football League and in The Spring League.

FCF co-founder and CEO Sohrob Farudi told ESPN the new league aims to allow Manziel to be authentic.