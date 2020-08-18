Jimbo Fisher says Texas A&M football team 'very excited' to get practice started

Before Monday, the last time the Texas A&M coaches and players gathered for a full football practice on the Coolidge Practice Fields was in Texas Bowl preparation during the days leading up to Christmas.
With masks donned, practice felt very different to players, they said. However, it had simply been too long since footballs flew around Aggieland.
“The kids were very excited,” head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “You could see the excitement in their bodies — the coaches and everyone involved. It was different with the social distancing and coaching with a mask. They asked me if I could wear four masks, so they didn’t have to hear me.”
Communication has been one of the biggest differences in the way practice is run during the current coronavirus pandemic. While players are waiting for their turn during a drill, staff members have to make sure they are maintaining social distancing on the sidelines. Not only do instructions have to project through a cloth mask, they must be heard by groups of players standing at least six feet apart.
New impediments can still be learning opportunities, Fisher said.
“It makes you talk more between each other,” he said. “They have to communicate and they have to talk louder to hear because you can’t all be standing beside each other.”
Players also are speaking through plastic facemask coverings called Splash Shields, which help prevent saliva droplets from falling onto other players.
“That first day there was definitely a different type of energy and you could tell guys wanted to be out there on the field,” quarterback Kellen Mond said.
As of Tuesday, no A&M football players had tested positive for COVID-19, though a couple of players are in isolation due to contact tracing. Those players tested negative, Fisher said.
As fall camp continues, players will be tested once a week and when a player begins to show symptoms of COVID-19. Once the season gets underway, players will be tested three times a week as mandated by the Southeastern Conference. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said on the SEC Network on Monday that the conference is negotiating with third-party companies to provide uniform testing for all 14 member schools.
Testing, however, is just one aspect of curtailing the spread of the coronavirus through the football program. Leadership is necessary to keep student-athletes focused on the football season and away from parties and social gatherings that could put the locker room at risk, Mond said. He emphasized the fact that a positive test means a player is quarantined for a mandatory 10 days away from the team.
That being said, even a traditional fall camp leaves little time for players to think about anything other than football and the training table, Mond said.
“Now that school is going to be starting, it’s a little bit harder to keep us up here all day,” Mond said. “Along with practice, I think it’s something that’s emphasized in our meetings and our unity council that we as a whole entire team have got to be held accountable and making sure we’re doing the right things and staying away from certain distractions and certain people. I think as a whole entire team and as a collective unit, I think we’ve done a really good job and I think the SEC, [A&M athletic director] Ross Bjork and the guys below him and down the chain have done a really good job communicating to us and keeping us updated with all the changes that are going on.”
Mond also said the 12th Man is pivotal in making sure the Aggie football season goes on without a hitch.
“If the student body could just help us,” Mond said. “Wear your mask. Limit the partying. Football players, we’re not even partying or doing any of that stuff right now. I don’t even think there is time for it. If they could limit that and try and stay as healthy as possible ... I think if we can do that, we’re definitely going to have a season.”
•
NOTES — Sophomore quarterback James Foster is the only A&M player who has elected to opt out of the 2020 season. Foster initially announced his intent to enter the transfer portal but returned to A&M’s roster before electing to sit out the season. ... Freshman defensive tackle Adarious Jones will miss the season after suffering a knee injury during summer workouts.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!