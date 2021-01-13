Jimbo Fisher says Aggie football team in shape to reload next season

“I don’t think it’s a good thing for college football for people to start trying to recruit guys off of other peoples’ rosters to come to your school,” said Saban, who won the Bryant Award on Wednesday. “I think it’s a can of worms that you’re opening it up. If we go down that road, it may be inevitable. I don’t know if it is. But I still think that the schools that have the best programs will still attract the best players. You may end up attracting them from somebody else’s school, which is probably not a good thing for college football, but you’re still going to have players that want to go to the best school.”