Jimbo Fisher reflects on Aggies' 2020 season at the Brazos Valley A&M Club Coach’s Night

Perched in a maroon, leather chair on the stage at the Brazos County Expo on Monday night, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher looked out upon hundreds of Aggie fans and spoke for all coaches.
“This was the hardest year of our lives,” Fisher said.
For the first time in two years, Fisher was the main attraction of the Brazos Valley A&M Club Coach’s Night, an event that was not held in person last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each “Howdy” released at the event served as much of a sigh of relief as it did a greeting for Fisher and those gathered to hear him speak.
“It’s great to be in this room,” Fisher said. “It feels weird to have everybody in here, but it’s great to have everybody in here, that’s for sure.”
Hindsight is 20/20 on a season that ended with the highest ranking since before World War II and an Orange Bowl title, but Fisher made sure to begin his talk remembering the uncertainty surrounding the sport a year ago.
“It was one of the scariest times, because you never had an answer for anything,” he said. “As a coach, that is a scary thing. We have a plan for a plan for a plan for a plan for another plan, and then we dream of three more in our sleep. We couldn’t come up with one.”
That daily struggle, though, ultimately brought the team together, Fisher said. While A&M’s 41-38 victory over then No. 4 Florida appeared to put the Aggies into the College Football Playoff contention and eventually the Orange Bowl, Fisher said the 52-24 loss at Alabama was the key. As the Aggies left the field, the players’ conversation focused on the points they left on the field more than being outmatched by the eventual national champions, Fisher said.
“Our players looked me in the eye — guys that I’ve known have been around a long time — and they said, ‘You know what, we were as good as they were,’” Fisher said. “I know that sounds crazy. You got beat by four touchdowns, but if you go back and watch the film, there was so many self-inflicted wounds.”
A season later, A&M hopes to build on that learning experience to reach the level of “rare air,” breaching the top four. For Fisher, that begins with the offensive line. A&M lost four of five starters who had 144 career starts. What A&M has is potential and talent, beginning with All-American Kenyon Green, who will make the move to left tackle from left guard.
“He’s the most talented of them all,” Fisher said. “I think he’s going to be a high first-round pick, whether it’s next year or two years, whatever year he comes out.”
At guard, Fisher raved about returning freshman Aki Ogunbiyi, who saw limited time in the win at South Carolina after coming to Aggieland as a 4-star recruit.
“One of the most gifted athletic guys I’ve been around in a long time,” Fisher said. “Sometimes he doesn’t even know what he’s doing and he does more on accident than a lot of people do on purpose. He can find ways to do things.”
Junior Luke Matthews is slotted at center, as the fourth of his siblings to make an impact for the Aggies following brothers Kevin, Jake and Mike. Fisher said the only thing that has disappointed him in Luke Matthews is the fact he is the last of the Matthews clan.
“I’m mad at the Matthews mom and dad because they quit having kids,” Fisher said. “Luke is the last one we’ve got. I wish they would have about five more, because I only get one of them.”
Matthews participated in only the first half of spring practice and rested the second half, while still recovering from a shoulder injury last season, Fisher said. Sophomore Layden Robinson will fill the right guard position and is one of the most powerful players Fisher has coached.
“He throws guys like he’s in a cartoon,” Fisher said. “He just knocks guys around like you see on TV.”
Blake Trainor, Smart Chibuzo and Josh Bankhead are returning linemen. The Aggies also have added graduate transfer Jahmir Johnson from Tennessee, who made five starts at left tackle last season.
“Jahmir Johnson I think is really going to make an impact for us at tackle,” Fisher said.
With defensive linemen DeMarvin Leal, Jayden Peevy, Micheal Clemons and Tyree Johnson returning, Fisher said the young offensive line will get better daily on the practice field.
“If your greatest battles aren’t in practice, you’re not where you need to be,” Fisher said. “They learn to respect each other and not hurt each other and they learn to get better off of each other.”
Fisher said he believes the Aggies will have a “boatload of players” who will be taken in next year’s NFL Draft after having four taken this year.
Looking out on all of the Aggie rings that filled the Brazos County Expo, Fisher said the ultimate goal is to fill the fingers of the players in his program.
“We love that Aggie ring,” Fisher said. “There’s nothing more important than that Aggie ring, but I want this to be a two-ring school. We need to put a national championship ring on there too.”