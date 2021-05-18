Jimbo Fisher reflects on Aggies' 2020 season at the Brazos County A&M Club Coach’s Night

Perched in a maroon, leather chair on the stage at the Brazos County Expo on Monday night, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher looked out upon hundreds of Aggie fans and spoke for all coaches.

“This was the hardest year of our lives,” Fisher said.

For the first time in two years, Fisher was the main attraction of the Brazos County A&M Club Coach’s Night, an event that was not held in person last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each “Howdy” released at the event served as much of a sigh of relief as it did a greeting for Fisher and those gathered to hear him speak.

“It’s great to be in this room,” Fisher said. “It feels weird to have everybody in here, but it’s great to have everybody in here, that’s for sure.”

Hindsight is 20/20 on a season that ended with the highest ranking since before World War II and an Orange Bowl title, but Fisher made sure to begin his talk remembering the uncertainty surrounding the sport a year ago.

“It was one of the scariest times, because you never had an answer for anything,” he said. “As a coach, that is a scary thing. We have a plan for a plan for a plan for a plan for another plan, and then we dream of three more in our sleep. We couldn’t come up with one.”