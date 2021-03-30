Jhamon Ausbon, Anthony Hines III return to Texas A&M for NFL pro day

“It hurt me from the beginning,” he said. “I’ve never not played football ever in my life for a year since I was four. It was a lot different. I didn’t know what I was feeling, and I was unstable for a minute, but it was new to me, and I was experiencing new life.”

Ausbon said he focused the frustration into becoming an extra set of eyes for his teammates, watching every game and breaking down film. He texted his teammates, especially former roommate and high school teammate quarterback Kellen Mond, offering his observations in case they could help.

“We talked every day,” Mond said. “Obviously, he was in this offense before, so I think just him understanding that we’re able to speak a certain lingo, and even when he’s watching games, he can call out the exact plays we’re running.”

Like Ausbon, Hines also still held to his decision to opt out of the season. For him, the decision came down to family.

“My parents have underlying conditions,” he said. “I don’t want to go directly into those, but it’s serious enough to where I had to consider how many hospital beds are available in the Dallas area, so it was super tough for me.”