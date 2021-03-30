Jhamon Ausbon, Anthony Hines III return to Texas A&M for NFL pro day

Sitting in the Kyle Field media center for the first time in months, former Texas A&M wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon said he was still resolute in his decision to pass on playing last fall and to spend his time training to impress scouts for the 2021 NFL draft.
He made his return to Aggieland on Tuesday to prove that his decision, from a football standpoint, held merit.
“Once I made that decision, I had to go and work out and get ready for the next level as fast as possible, so I’ve definitely learned some poise and patience and how to be a pro,” Ausbon said.
Ausbon and linebacker Anthony Hines III, who also opted not to play last season, were among the 16 Aggies to participate in A&M’s pro day Tuesday at the McFerrin Athletic Center.
Ausbon leaped 33 inches in the vertical jump and ran the three-cone drill in 6.95 seconds on Tuesday, but the 6-foot-2, 218-pounder said the results he gained from months training in Florida came internally as opposed to target numbers.
“Numbers can only tell so much,” he said. “Only the person knows how they feel doing that. I definitely feel healthy. I feel intact. I feel mentally here and present, and it allowed me to really hone in on things I need to work on like my route precision.”
Ausbon said the last seven months didn’t come without frustrations. As the Aggies progressed through the season, finishing with an Orange Bowl victory, 9-1 overall record and No. 4 ranking, Ausbon at times wished he could be on the field.
“It hurt me from the beginning,” he said. “I’ve never not played football ever in my life for a year since I was four. It was a lot different. I didn’t know what I was feeling, and I was unstable for a minute, but it was new to me, and I was experiencing new life.”
Ausbon said he focused the frustration into becoming an extra set of eyes for his teammates, watching every game and breaking down film. He texted his teammates, especially former roommate and high school teammate quarterback Kellen Mond, offering his observations in case they could help.
“We talked every day,” Mond said. “Obviously, he was in this offense before, so I think just him understanding that we’re able to speak a certain lingo, and even when he’s watching games, he can call out the exact plays we’re running.”
Like Ausbon, Hines also still held to his decision to opt out of the season. For him, the decision came down to family.
“My parents have underlying conditions,” he said. “I don’t want to go directly into those, but it’s serious enough to where I had to consider how many hospital beds are available in the Dallas area, so it was super tough for me.”
The 6-3, 226-pound Hines leaped 9 feet, 10 inches in the broad jump, 33 inches in the vertical jump and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.62 seconds. He also had 27 repetitions on the 225-pound bench press and ran a 7.03 in the three-cone drill. Overall, he said he was happy with his performance.
Hines trained in Dallas at Michael Johnson Performance but kept tabs on the Aggies during the season and believed the Aggies belonged in the College Football Playoff.
“It was extremely tough to watch feeling like I should be out there,” Hines said. “I endured all the fall camp. That’s the hard part, but on the flip side, it was super, super awesome to see my guys succeed. To see that linebacker corps and that defense rise to where they did, that was awesome to see.”
A&M’s defense finished ninth in the country and first in the SEC in total defense, allowing 317.3 yards per game.
Fellow linebacker Buddy Johnson led the Aggies in tackles and finished ninth in the SEC with an 8.6 tackle per game average. He led the 16 Aggies on Tuesday with a 10-8 broad jump and 38-inch vertical jump. He also ran a 4.5 in the 40 and ran a 7.08 three-cone drill.
Defensive back Debione Renfro, wide receiver Kendrick Rogers and defensive back Nick Harvey also worked out for the 50 NFL coaches, scouts and player personnel members that represented all 32 teams.
Harvey transferred to South Carolina shortly after head coach Jimbo Fisher took over at A&M after the 2017 season. Harvey finished his career at North Texas in the 2019 season, posting 64 tackles, seven pass breakups and an interception.
Harvey transferred to UNT to be closer to his hometown of Lancaster, he said. Over the last year, he has taught a math lab at a middle school in Lancaster and helped coach middle school and high school football and baseball.
“It’s been a great experience just giving back to the community that I grew up in,” Harvey said.
Harvey said he contacted Fisher and A&M’s coaching staff about returning to work out at A&M’s pro day.
“He’s a young man trying to make the NFL,” Fisher said. “He’s been at A&M, and he’s part of the A&M family, and he left here in good graces and did everything well and did a great job at A&M. Why not have the opportunity and give him the platform to try out? He ran very well today.”
Harvey ran the fastest 40 time among the Aggies at 4.40.