Jacob Robinson helps lead Leon past rival Centerville 44-14

JEWETT — Leon did something for the first time since 2010 on Friday night: beat county rival Centerville in football.

Leon’s lethal passing attack combined with the Cougars capitalizing on four Centerville turnovers led to a convincing 44-14 win over the Tigers in the two school’s District 11-2A Division I opener.

“Centerville’s taken two district championships away from us the last two years, so it’s nice to get one back,” Leon coach Jeremy Colvert said. “It might not be for the district championship, but it’s a Homecoming crowd sellout. It’s great to get this win tonight.”

Senior quarterback Jacob Robinson showed why he’s the Brazos Valley’s passing leader, throwing for 273 yards and four touchdowns on 22-of-33 passing.

“It means everything to me,” Robinson said of the win. “We really showed out tonight and made a statement.”

Leon had trouble getting the ball to senior Tyson Cornett, the Brazos Valley’s leading receiver who finished the night with just two catches for 12 yards. But the duo of Logan Noey and Tito Gonzalez stepped up for the Cougars. Noey had eight catches for 104 yards and Gonzalez had six catches for 74 yards with each catching a touchdown pass in the first half.