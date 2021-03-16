 Skip to main content
Jack Hamilton leads A&M Consolidated baseball team past Waller 4-0
Jack Hamilton leads A&M Consolidated baseball team past Waller 4-0

WALLER — A&M Consolidated’s Jack Hamilton gave up just one hit over 6 2/3 shutout innings, while Davis Harrell hit a pinch-hit, two-run home run to help the Tigers beat Waller 4-0 in District 19-5A play Tuesday.

Brandon Bishop scored on a groundout by Caden Yorek for a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, and Hamilton made it stand until Consol’s three-run seventh. Bishop scored on a wild pitch in the seventh to end the scoring.

Cody Kingman relieved Hamilton in the seventh and got the final out on a strikeout.

Consol will host Waller at 7 p.m. Thursday at Tiger Field.

A&M Consolidated 4, Waller 0

Consol 100 000 3 — 4 5 1

Waller 000 000 0 — 0 1 1

logo consol.tif
