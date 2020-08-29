Isaiah Spiller emerged as Texas A&M's top running back from pile of backups

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller was ready when his chance came, moving up the depth chart from one of many backups to the position group’s leader in less than a dozen games.
Spiller rushed for 946 yards and 10 touchdowns last season to make the All-Southeastern Conference team. He managed only 36 yards rushing in his first three SEC games combined but blossomed to shoulder 80% of the running back carries over the last eight games.
“My role has changed a lot from a year ago, which is kind of crazy,” Spiller said this week on a Zoom conference call. “But I feel like I’ve really stepped up this year. I have to be a leader, because I have the most experience. I really can help everybody around me to get better. I know what they’re going to experience because I went through that before.”
Jashaun Corbin began last season as A&M’s starting tailback. The 207-pounder was coming off a solid freshman season as the backup for Trayveon Williams, the SEC rushing champion. He had 346 yards on 61 carries for a solid 5.7 yards per carry average in 2018, and many expected him to approach the 1,760 yards on 271 carries posted that same season by Williams, who opted not to return for his senior year.
Behind Corbin, the door was open for a full-time backup to emerge. The pool of contenders included sophomores Cordarrian Richardson and Jacob Kibodi along with the true freshman Spiller, while redshirt freshman Deneric Prince was listed behind Corbin on the depth chart for the season opener against Texas State. The four backups amounted to twice as many as any other backup position on the team.
By season’s end, Spiller was the lone option.
Corbin suffered a season-ending hamstring injury after the second game and eventually transferred to Florida State. Prince entered the NCAA transfer portal in September, while Kibodi left the team after the regular season and Richardson left after the bowl game with both entering the transfer portal.
Spiller separated himself during A&M’s four-game winning streak against Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas-San Antonio and South Carolina. Over that stretch he rushed for 514 yards and five touchdowns, seldom going down with the first hit.
“I feel like that just comes from your heart, you know, because anybody can run 6 yards that’s blocked,” he said. “But making people miss and running over people is something you’ve got to have inside of you to just do better and get extra yards.”
The 225-pound Spiller added muscle this offseason to help him gain more yards after contact.
“I feel like I haven’t lost any speed. I feel like I’ve gotten faster,” he said. “Definitely, I have gotten stronger. I feel like I haven’t lost any agility or anything at all.”
Spiller also hasn’t lost his hunger, claiming he still has to prove himself.
“Even though I did almost rush for 1,000 yards, that was last year,” Spiller said. “I’m worried about this year. I feel like every day I’ve just got something to prove, because everybody’s still out there and everybody’s still working, so I can’t slack.”
Spiller had a fast start last year, becoming only the fourth freshman in school history to rush for 100 yards in his debut with 106 yards on only seven carries against Texas State. The next five games were challenging for the former Klein Collins standout. He had 116 yards rushing and two touchdowns in a 62-3 blowout victory over Lamar but had costly fumbles in back-to-back games against Auburn and Arkansas. Auburn turned Spiller’s fumble at his own 38-yard line into a touchdown and a 21-3 lead en route to a 28-20 victory. Spiller made his first start against Arkansas but had seven carries for no yards and fumbled a handoff that Arkansas’ De’Jon Harris returned for a touchdown. Arkansas and Auburn both held Spiller under 10 yards rushing as did Georgia later in the season.
“I wasn’t pleased with a lot of games — Alabama, Georgia,” Spiller said. “I felt like I could have done a little bit more than what I did, but you can’t change the past but only can change the future. I’m just trying to prove that I can play in big games this year and really carry the load that I’m supposed to.”
There’s little experience behind Spiller, but head coach Jimbo Fisher is pleased with the group’s options. Sophomore Ainias Smith had seven carries for 54 yards in last year’s 24-21 Texas Bowl victory over Oklahoma State after getting moved from wide receiver.
“You put Ainias in there who had a great bowl game and has had an outstanding camp so far,” Fisher said. “So those two guys have a lot of experience. But the young guys have jumped in there.”
True freshman Devon Achane from Fort Bend Marshall has plenty of speed. The 2019 Houston Touchdown Club offensive player of the year helped Marshall beat A&M Consolidated in the 2018 and ’19 high school playoffs.
“He could do a lot of things for us,” Fisher said. “He is a very, very smooth athlete. He catches the ball really well.”
A&M also has power backs waiting their turn in 220-pound sophomore transfer Earnest Crownover, 230-pound true freshman Deondre Jackson from Stone Mountain, Georgia, and 210-pound true freshman Darvon Hubbard from Surprise, Arizona.
“Those guys are all big body guys,” Fisher said. “And I’ve been very pleased with their learning curve so far and their ability to run between the tackles and their ability to catch the football.”
A&M’s only other running back who had carries last year is former quarterback Connor Blumrick, who had seven carries for 28 yards.
“Moving [him] back there gives you a lot of diversity if you want to do things, because he knows the offense and he can even go back and play some quarterback,” Fisher said Thursday on a Zoom conference call.
A&M’s walk-on running backs include redshirt freshmen Connor Cook and Bladen Reaves, seniors AJ Sanders, McCrae Rutledge and Cagan Baldree, a 250-pound fullback who played in all 13 games last season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!