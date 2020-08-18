Iola volleyball team uses strong serving to notch two more victories

IOLA — The Iola volleyball team isn’t giving anyone room to question their No. 2 ranking from the Texas Girls Coaches Association or their 7-0 record.
Strong serving kept the Lady Bulldogs in control most of their match Tuesday against Burton, and when the serving fell short, Iola’s hitters picked up the slack and rarely gave the Lady Panthers time to react in a 25-3, 25-12, 25-2 sweep at Bulldog Gym.
“What worked for us today was picking apart their serve-receive,” Iola head coach Jamie McDougald said. “We served well, and we honed in on a couple of girls that were struggling with their passing today and got a lot of free points.”
Iola freshman Lindsey Gooch and senior Cadence Hoyle helped Iola build an 18-point lead in the first set with a mixture of kills and aces, Gooch serving 20 straight points over one stretch. The Lady Bulldogs put away the set by taking advantage of Burton errors.
Burton (0-2) rebounded in the second set to take an 8-5 lead. But again Iola regained control with its serving. Junior Chloe Vaughan took her post behind the serving line and stayed for nine consecutive points with help from hitters Hoyle, Anna Barnett and Gooch at the net. Hoyle and junior Ava Pointer took their turns serving and gave the Lady Bulldogs a 22-12 lead before junior outside hitter Jenna McDougald closed out the set with two kills.
Hoyle, who finished with 14 kills and one block, said Iola likes to break sets into five-point chunks, which helps the team set attainable goals throughout the match.
Each time a player said, “Let’s get to 5 points, 10 points or 20 points,” the Lady Bulldogs seemed to do just that and often thanks to their serving.
“Serving is just something that we can control, so if we can do that then we’ll be better off,” Hoyle said.
Pointer served for 18 straight points in the third set until Burton earned its first point, and the Lady Bulldogs cruised to their sixth victory of the season.
McDougald finished with 10 kills, while Gooch and Barnett each had three blocks.
Iola also beat Bremond 25-13, 25-18, 25-22 on Tuesday, again using its service game to lead the way.
“That’s been the secret to our success so far,” Jamie McDougald said. “We get with teams and we’re evenly matched like with Fairfield and Caldwell, and serving put us over the edge. Gooch is a freshman, so she’s been a very pleasant surprise coming in and serving as well as she has. And then Pointer was a total surprise because she is generally not our strongest server, but she got out there today and did a very good job.”
Iola, which competes in District 22-2A, has only lost one set since the season started last week, dropping it against Class 3A Caldwell.
Due to COVID-19, teams wore masks while warming up and on the bench Tuesday. Fans also wore masks and were spread out throughout the gym. Instead of shaking hands at the beginning and end of each game, players walked up to the six-foot line and waved to their opponents, which caused players to laugh and smile at their new pre- and postgame tradition.
“It’s very awkward,” Hoyle said. “I prefer shaking hands and now we have to just go up there and wave good luck. I’d much rather shake hands, but if that’s what we have to do to play then it’s worth it.”
Schools in 4A and below began their seasons on time despite the coronavirus, switching from strength and conditioning workouts to practices on Aug. 3. McDougald said being able to work with the players this summer helped the young team prepare, and it’s showing so far in the results.
“We only have three people from last year on our team, so coming in it was kind of a question mark. I didn’t know how good we would be,” McDougald said. “But because of COVID in the spring, we got to work more with them this summer, and they came ready to work. They had perfect attendance and worked hard, so I credit that for our strong start.”
NOTES — Bremond beat Burton in three sets in Tuesday’s third game at Bulldog Gym.
