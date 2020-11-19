Iola volleyball team excited for return to state championship match

Hoyle, who had 35 kills against Beckville, Wheaton and juniors Jenna McDougald and Ava Pointer lead Iola at the net.

Wheaton said the team’s chemistry is strong, because they’ve played together for many years.

“It helps us whenever we’re in a game and we’re tied in that set or maybe if we’re down a couple points in that set, we can just look at somebody like, ‘Hey, let’s go right here,’” Wheaton said. “We trust that the other five people on that court are going to try their hardest and that they’re going to do everything that they can do in order to help us succeed.”

Now that they’re back in the state final, the Lady Bulldogs don’t want to waste the opportunity.

“[We have] very experienced seniors here and we’re just peaking at the right time,” McDougald said. “I think right now we’re playing our best volleyball that we played all year and doing a really good job. When we played [Crawford] in 2017, it was unfortunate that in the first 10 points of the game one of our outside hitters tore her ACL, so we had some bad luck in that match. But I think we’re peaking at the right time, and it’ll be a different ballgame on Saturday.”

In the meantime, Iola is counting down the minutes until it’s time to head to Garland.