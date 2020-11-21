Iola volleyball team beats Crawford to earn program's third state championship

“When we pick it up and we’re able to get a set up off of it and [our hitters] are able to get an aggressive attack on it, it’s the greatest feeling ever,” Hoyle said. “It’s just like my coach says, watching a well-oiled machine, so it was great.”

Momentum shifted midway through the third set as Crawford broke a 15-15 tie with a 3-0 run. For a brief moment, Iola’s hitters struggled to find a rhythm. Hoyle cut Crawford’s lead to 18-16 with a kill, but the Lady Pirates used two more 3-0 runs and a final kill by Warden to cut Iola’s match lead to 2-1, forcing a fourth set.

“We were giving points away, and we were trying not to give away as many points,” Crawford head coach Jeff Coker said. “We did a little bit better job of that [in the third set]. I think volleyball is such a huge momentum sport, and we got a little more momentum and we were able to score and do some of the things we’d talked about.”

Despite dropping the third set, Hoyle said it didn’t rattle the Lady Bulldogs.