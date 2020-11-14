Iola volleyball team advances to state semifinals

The only time Beckville’s frontline imposed its will came during the third set as Baker and Morris finally gave the large contingent of Beckville fans something to cheer about.

“It’s hard to close it out,” McDougald said. “The girls are human. They get nervous. They could see it coming and see it coming, and I think they just got comfortable. So going in the fourth game, they knew if they got comfortable [again], it wasn’t going to happen.”

Morris had a pair of kills to give Beckville a 3-1 lead in the fourth set, but Iola answered for a 5-3 lead as the Ladycats had a tough time handling the hard serves of junior outside hitter Jenna McDougald followed by freshman Lindsey Gooch, who served for seven points. Many of Gooch serves ended up with Pointer setting up the right-handed kills of Hoyle.

“We have a lot of plays from a lot of spots, but tonight they attacked us so much, we couldn’t get our passes together to run our whole offense all the time,” McDougald said. “But, man, [Hoyle] took it to town from the five-spot.”

Beckville took a pair of timeouts with Gooch serving, eventually sending in a substitute to break Iola’s run. It mattered little as Iola closed out the match on a 12-4 run.