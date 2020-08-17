You have permission to edit this article.
Iola volleyball climbs to No. 2 on the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s volleyball poll
Iola volleyball climbs to No. 2 on the Texas Girls Coaches Association's volleyball poll

Iola volleyball team advances to state championship match

Iola's Shelby McKnight (3) celebrates a point with teammates Wednesday in the Class 2A semifinals against Crawford on Wednesday in Garland.

 Waco Tribune-Herald photo by Rod Aydelotte

The Iola volleyball team is ranked second in the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s Class A/2A poll. The Lady Bulldogs (5-0), ranked second in the preseason, have dropped only one game. Leon (4-0) is ranked fourth. Caldwell (2-2), which was ranked second in 3A, dropped out of the poll after losses to Iola and Leon.

TOP 10 POLL

Here is the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s volleyball poll.

Class A/2A: 1, Crawford 3-1; 2, Iola 5-0; 3, Beckville 3-0; 4, Leon 4-0; 5, Johnson City 2-1; 6, Graford 3-0; 7, Gary 2-0; 8, D’Hanis 2-0; 9, Blum 2-0; 10, Weimar 2-0. Also considered: Bronte; Burton; Cayuga; Dodd City; Fayetteville; Hawkins; High Island; Nordeim; Round Top-Carmine; Schulenburg; Water Valley, Wink; Yorktown

Class 3A: 1, Peaster 6-0; 2, Bushland 4-0; 3, East Bernard 4-0; 4, Vanderbilt Industrial 0-1; 5, Brazos 4-0; 6, Lexington 4-0; 7, Wall 4-0; 8, Leonard 4-0; 9, Boyd 5-1; 10, Lorena 3-0. Also considered: Atlanta; Bowie; Chapel Hill; Clifton; Corrigan-Camden; Gunter; Hallettsville; Harmony; Ingram-Moore; Lone Oak; Maypearl; Nacogdoches Central Heights; Poth; Pottsboro; Rains; Redwater; Sabine; Troy; White Oak

Class 4A: 1, Krum 5-0; 2, Hereford 2-0; 3, Needville 5-0; 4, Farmersville 5-0; 5 Lindale 5-0; 6, Stephenville 5-0; 7, Graham 4-0; 8, Salado 3-1; 9 Decatur 3-0; 10, China Spring 3-0. Also considered: Bellville; Argyle; Big Spring; Boerne; Caddo Mills; Carthage; Giddings; Gilmer; Hardin-Jefferson; Jarrell; Kennedale; LaVernia; Little Cypress-Mauriceville; Pampa; Pleasanton; Sinton; Splendora

Tuesday’s schedule: Caldwell at La Grange, 9 a.m.; Navasota vs. Huntington at Trinity, 3 & 4 p.m.; Bremond & Burton at Iola, 4 p.m.; Snook at Centerville, 6 p.m.; Milano at Moody, 6 p.m.; Anderson-Shiro at Normangee, 6 p.m.; Marlin at Cameron, 6 p.m.; Hempstead at Mumford, 6 p.m.; Lexington at Waco Robinson, 6 p.m.; Rockdale at Thrall, 6 p.m.; Rogers at Franklin, 6 p.m.; Teague at Leon, 6 p.m.; North Zulch at Madisonville, 6:30 p.m.

