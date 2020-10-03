Iola uses fast start, strong finish to beat Somerville 42-36

IOLA — The Iola Bulldogs scored twice in the first 26 seconds and had three possessions before the Somerville Yeguas touched the football, but it took until the final play of the game before they could secure a 42-36 victory Friday in District 13-2A Division II play.

“Actually seeing [Somerville] ... it doesn’t surprise me that it came down to the last play,” Iola head coach Kerry Bamburg said. “They are a very good team, very well coached, and they got some athletes. It was a good win for us.”

The game came down to the final 3 seconds with Somerville needing 12 yards for the tie and an opportunity to win it with the extra point. Somerville quarterback Johnny Legg scrambled to buy some time then threw into the end zone where the ball just eluded his intended target. The Yeguas had moved from their 41-yard line to the Iola 12 in 29 seconds with the big play made by Jeremiah Teague, who turned a swing pass into a 38-yard gain.

But the Bulldogs pushed ahead and scored the winning touchdown on a 13-yard pass from sophomore Brian Crosby to senior Case Creamer, who got open in the corner of the end zone to complete a six-play drive that took 2 minutes, 44 seconds for the deciding points.