Iola uses fast start, strong finish to beat Somerville 42-36

IOLA — The Iola Bulldogs scored twice in the first 26 seconds and had three possessions before the Somerville Yeguas touched the football, but it took until the final play of the game before they could secure a 42-36 victory Friday in District 13-2A Division II play.
“Actually seeing [Somerville] ... it doesn’t surprise me that it came down to the last play,” Iola head coach Kerry Bamburg said. “They are a very good team, very well coached, and they got some athletes. It was a good win for us.”
The game came down to the final 3 seconds with Somerville needing 12 yards for the tie and an opportunity to win it with the extra point. Somerville quarterback Johnny Legg scrambled to buy some time then threw into the end zone where the ball just eluded his intended target. The Yeguas had moved from their 41-yard line to the Iola 12 in 29 seconds with the big play made by Jeremiah Teague, who turned a swing pass into a 38-yard gain.
But the Bulldogs pushed ahead and scored the winning touchdown on a 13-yard pass from sophomore Brian Crosby to senior Case Creamer, who got open in the corner of the end zone to complete a six-play drive that took 2 minutes, 44 seconds for the deciding points.
“The conversation on the airwaves was exactly that, that you want to score but you want to run most of the time out, so they don’t get the ball back,” Bamburg said. “That’s exactly how we were thinking. A finish like that with two good football teams, exciting for the fans ... we we’re lucky to get away with it this time.”
After coming up empty on a 10-play drive, Somerville tied the game at 36 in one play, a 32-yard pass from Legg to junior Verkobe Woodberry. The same combination then connected on the two-point conversion to tie the game at 36 with 3:21 remaining.
The Bulldogs’ start couldn’t have been scripted any better. Crosby threw a pass out in the flat to Creamer, who cut back across the field and took it down the opposite sideline to which he started for 59 yards. Somerville was unable to hang on to a pooch kickoff and Iola’s Wesley Alexander recovered at the Yeguas 38. On the ensuing play Crosby found Cale Gould behind the secondary for the touchdown and a 12-0 lead.
Blake Crocker recovered the next kickoff just past the needed 10 yards and near the Iola sideline.
“We knew if we were going to have a chance we were going to have to start fast and we had some breaks early on, made some plays here and there and we were able to sustain and finish,” Bamburg said. “So testament to our guys, the coaches.”
Somerville junior Oscar Rivera kept the Bulldogs from extending the lead with an interception, which led to a Legg to Woodberry 37-yard touchdown pass three plays later with only 2:14 gone in the game.
Somerville took a 14-12 lead on a 2-yard run by Legg and the second PAT by Said Reyna with 1:14 left in the first quarter.
Iola went back up midway through the second quarter on a 15-yard run by Chad Guidry, who then caught a two-point pass from Creamer.
Somerville had 26 snaps to Iola’s eight in the third quarter, but both teams scored twice. Teague, who ran for 114 yards on 19 carries scored from the 6 to put the Yeguas up 21-20 and bulled his way for 14 yards for a touchdown. The Yeguas converted twice on fourth-down, with Lorenzo Vega making catches twice to move the chains.
In between, the Bulldogs pulled off a perfect hook-and-ladder with Crosby passing to Gould, who lateraled to Creamer for a touchdown that covered 58 yards.
“Coach had a great game plan offensively and we had that one in our back pocket,” Bamburg said. “We didn’t necessarily want to use it yet, but we had it and we ahead and did it and it paid off this time.”
Gould then got behind the Yeguas again for a 75-yard touchdown pass from Crosby. Iola converted the two-point play after both touchdowns.
Iola’s Guidry recovered a fumble on a punt return after a big hit by Coy Elliott, who later recovered a block punt by Anthony Robbins. Gould also had a fumble recovery early in the second half.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!