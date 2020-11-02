 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iola, Lexington volleyball teams advance with wins in area round
0 comments

Iola, Lexington volleyball teams advance with wins in area round

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
College Station Volleyball vs Lexington
Dave McDermand

The Iola and Lexington volleyball teams grabbed area playoff victories Monday night.

Iola, ranked fifth in Class 2A, beat Colmesneil 25-6, 25-7, 25-3 in Huntsville and Lexington, ranked fifth in 3A, beat West 23-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-9 in Lake Belton.

Navasota, coming off its first bi-district victory in school history, dropped a 19-25, 25-14, 25-19, 22-25, 15-6 heartbreaker in the Class 4A area round to Liberty at Oak Ridge.

Tuesday’s area playoff matches include Leon, ranked fourth in 2A, taking on Lovelady in Elkhart.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert