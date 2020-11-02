Iola, Lexington volleyball teams advance with wins in area round

The Iola and Lexington volleyball teams grabbed area playoff victories Monday night.
Iola, ranked fifth in Class 2A, beat Colmesneil 25-6, 25-7, 25-3 in Huntsville and Lexington, ranked fifth in 3A, beat West 23-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-9 in Lake Belton.
Navasota, coming off its first bi-district victory in school history, dropped a 19-25, 25-14, 25-19, 22-25, 15-6 heartbreaker in the Class 4A area round to Liberty at Oak Ridge.
Tuesday’s area playoff matches include Leon, ranked fourth in 2A, taking on Lovelady in Elkhart.
