 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iola cancels first two football games of season after student tests positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Iola cancels first two football games of season after student tests positive for COVID-19

Lady Bulldogs' volleyball match against Somerville also canceled

Only $5 for 5 months

Iola High School canceled the first two football games of its season Thursday after a student tested positive for COVID-19, Iola football coach and athletic director Kerry Bamburg confirmed to The Eagle.

The school is moving to online instruction for two weeks, according to Bamburg.

Iola was scheduled to host Thrall for its season opener Friday before traveling for a Week 2 matchup at Normangee on Sept. 4. Bamburg said there will be no varsity football activities during that time.

The Bulldogs are now scheduled to open their season at Lovelady at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11.

Iola’s Friday volleyball match against Somerville also was canceled, but Bamburg said a determination had not yet been made regarding home matches scheduled next week against Franklin and Giddings.

logo iola.tif
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert