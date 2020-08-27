 Skip to main content
Iola cancels first two football games due to COVID-19
Iola canceled the first two football games of its season Thursday after a student tested positive for COVID-19, Iola football coach and athletic director Kerry Bamburg confirmed to The Eagle.

The school is moving to online instruction for two weeks, according to Bamburg.

Iola was scheduled to host Thrall for its season opener Friday before traveling to Normangee for a Week 2 matchup on Sept. 4. Bamburg said there will be no varsity football activities for the next two weeks.

The Bulldogs are now scheduled to open their season at Lovelady at 7 p.m. Sept. 11.

Iola’s Friday volleyball match against Somerville also was canceled, but Bamburg said the school hasn’t determined the status of its home volleyball matches scheduled next week against Franklin and Giddings.

