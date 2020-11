Iola, Bremond volleyball teams to play in regional finals this week

Iola and Bremond will be playing for berths in the Class 2A state semifinals this week.

Third-ranked Iola (27-1) will play top-ranked Beckville (30-2) in the Region III finals at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Lufkin. Iola advanced with a 25-8, 25-19, 25-5 victory over Gary, while Beckville beat Leon 25-21, 25-23, 25-22.

Iola defeated Beckville last year in the regional semfiinals but lost to Leon in the regional championships. Beckville beat Iola two years ago in the regional semifinals en route to a state title. Iola made the state tournament from 2014-17, winning state in 2015 and ’16.

Sixth-ranked Bremond (18-1) will play top-ranked Crawford (30-3) for the Region II title at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Waco Robinson. Crawford won state last year, beating Leon in the title match.