Iola 51, Milano 13

IOLA — Iola senior Case Creamer ran for 197 yards and five touchdowns on just 11 carries to pace the Bulldogs to a 51-13 victory over Milano on Friday in District 13-2A Division II play.

Iola junior Coy Elliot scored on a 9-yard run, and Creamer scored on a 32-yarder for a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. The duo scored three more times in the second quarter with Creamer running for 72- and 5-yard TDs and Elliot adding a 22-yarder for a 36-0 halftime lead.

Milano (2-5, 1-3) cut into Iola’s lead on Jayce Todd’s 10-yard TD pass to Nick Grimes, but Iola (4-3, 4-2) put away the game with Creamer’s 6- and 1-yard TD runs to end the third quarter leading 51-6. Todd added a 25-yard TD pass to Hector Munoz in the fourth quarter.

Iola has a bye next week, while Milano will play at Burton on Wednesday then at Somerville on Nov. 2.