 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iola 18, Burton 7
0 comments

Iola 18, Burton 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

IOLA — The Iola Bulldogs, which didn’t play its first two games because of COVID-19, opened District 13-2A Division II play with an 18-7 over winless Burton on Friday night.

Elms Orthodontics
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert