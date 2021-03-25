Hunter Coleman making most of limited opportunities on Texas A&M baseball team

“The biggest reason I came back was to experience that one more time, to walk away from the season and be like, ‘Yeah, that team was a good team. I’m going to remember that for the rest of my life,’” Coleman said.

The abrupt halt of the 2020 season left him with an added sense of urgency and a frustration of what could have been, Coleman said. A&M had pitchers Asa Lacy and Christian Roa and center fielder Zach DeLoach on the team. All three were taken in the MLB draft with Lacy going fourth overall.

Coleman used the fall and spring to tinker with his approach, opening his batting stance a little bit in an effort to unlock more hits up the middle. Through his four years at A&M, he felt he had too easily gained the reputation as a pull hitter.

Student assistant coach and former A&M and MLB shortstop Cliff Pennington said Coleman is a great student of the game willing to try something new.

“It’s an awesome thing and a challenging thing, because you know he’s going to find a way to do whatever you ask,” Pennington said. “Anytime you work with him, it’s great. He goes full in and sells out, and you see the results when he’s on the field.”

But he failed to see those results in practice.