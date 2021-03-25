Hunter Coleman making most of limited opportunities on Texas A&M baseball team

When Texas A&M fifth-year senior Hunter Coleman walked up to the plate in the ninth inning of the Aggies’ midweek matchup against Rice, the bright colors of his clean uniform stood in stark contrast to the players who hit before him.
The pinch hitter’s life keeps Coleman mostly sheltered from the dirt stains of the infield, but his fight for at-bats this season has been a journey full of elbow grease and grit. His four home runs in 10 at-bats is a good argument for more playing time this weekend, head coach Rob Childress said, as the Aggies (15-8, 0-3) welcome Georgia (15-5, 1-2) to Blue Bell Park for a three-game series beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.
“It’s always been trying to find where we can put him from a defensive standpoint: first base, DH, corner outfield position,” Childress said. “The limited opportunities he’s had, you couldn’t make more of them than he has.”
As a returning “COVID-shirt” senior, Coleman entered the season with 134 starts, the most on the A&M roster by six. But through 23 games this season, Coleman has started just once.
Over the summer, Coleman decided to return to A&M for a fifth season granted by the NCAA to all spring athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He had goals he had yet to achieve as a college athlete. Mostly, he wanted a second trip to the College World Series, which the Aggies reached his freshman season.
“The biggest reason I came back was to experience that one more time, to walk away from the season and be like, ‘Yeah, that team was a good team. I’m going to remember that for the rest of my life,’” Coleman said.
The abrupt halt of the 2020 season left him with an added sense of urgency and a frustration of what could have been, Coleman said. A&M had pitchers Asa Lacy and Christian Roa and center fielder Zach DeLoach on the team. All three were taken in the MLB draft with Lacy going fourth overall.
Coleman used the fall and spring to tinker with his approach, opening his batting stance a little bit in an effort to unlock more hits up the middle. Through his four years at A&M, he felt he had too easily gained the reputation as a pull hitter.
Student assistant coach and former A&M and MLB shortstop Cliff Pennington said Coleman is a great student of the game willing to try something new.
“It’s an awesome thing and a challenging thing, because you know he’s going to find a way to do whatever you ask,” Pennington said. “Anytime you work with him, it’s great. He goes full in and sells out, and you see the results when he’s on the field.”
But he failed to see those results in practice.
“I struggled in the early spring when we got back to scrimmaging, and some of the adjustments I was making, I really didn’t feel comfortable with,” Coleman said.
Senior Will Frizzell, who has A&M’s second-most starts, made an instant impact at the plate while holding down first base. He currently sits behind only designated hitter Austin Bost’s .371 batting average at .345. Frizzell also leads the Aggies in home runs with eight and RBIs with 11.
Bost, who has four home runs and 15 RBIs, has held Coleman’s other natural fit in the lineup at DH. In the past four years, Coleman has played outfield and catcher, though more infrequently than first base and DH.
Coleman finally began to find comfort in his new swing while taking batting practice during the Aggies’ opening series against Xavier. In his first official at-bat, he belted a home run. Coming off the bench in A&M’s final nonconference series against Samford, Coleman picked up two late-inning at-bats and hit two more pitches out of the park.
The mentality of a pinch hitter, preached by hitting coach Chad Caillet and Pennington, is an even more narrowed focus towards following the scouting report, because the at-bat usually comes at a pivotal moment for the team or the individual.
“The best part about him is his eyes, his ability to recognize pitches and know the difference between a strike and a ball,” Pennington said. “When we send him up to the pate in a big situation, as a coach you know that you have a player that is going to be able to execute the approach and the game plan.”
Coleman enters this weekend’s SEC matchup hitting .500, slugging 1.700 with an on-base percentage of .688. His eight RBIs are tied for seventh on the team. Four players with more than 40 at-bats this season have less.
As Coleman climbed into the batter’s box Tuesday with the Aggies’ trailing 2-0, the super senior sent the second pitch he saw out of the park. Fittingly, he didn’t pull it. In fact, it was his third homer of the year to center or right field.
“He’s got unbelievable power and strength, and his power really is to right-center,” Pennington said. “It is really a middle right-center than dead pull. When he gets one pulled right, it goes forever, but his swing plane is better to the middle of the field. When he’s able to hold that approach and not feel like he has to pull the ball to hit a homer, it leads to more success, more barrels, a better average, and he can still hit for power.”
•
NOTES — A&M will use the same starting rotation against Georgia: Dustin Saenz (3-2, 3.07 ERA), Bryce Miller (2-0, 2.49) and Jonathan Childress (2-2, 1.98). ... First innings have been friendly to the Aggies as pitchers have allowed just two runs in the frame this season. Opponents are batting .147 and have struck out 38 times in the opening inning. ... Bost enters the weekend series with a team-leading nine-game hit streak and a 10-game on-base streak.