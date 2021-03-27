Hunter Coleman goes 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs to help Texas A&M baseball team beat Georgia

It had been 384 days since Texas A&M senior Hunter Coleman last started for the Aggies on the weekend. As far as a start in a Southeastern Conference regular season game?

678 days.

Coleman earned just his second start of the season Friday and made up for lost time, going 2 for 2 with three RBIs in the Aggies’ 6-3 win over Georgia to open a three-game SEC series at Blue Bell Park.

Coleman singled and drove in a run in the third inning to break a 1-1 tie then scored one batter later when his brother, Ty, homered for a 4-1 lead. In the seventh, Hunter Coleman added a two-run single up the middle for some much-needed insurance after Georgia (15-6, 1-3) had shaved A&M’s lead to 4-3 with runs in the fourth and sixth.

Hunter Coleman, who served as A&M’s designated hitter, also drew two walks, the first resulting in another run for A&M (16-8, 1-3). He entered the season with the most career starts of any player on the roster but was relegated to the bench through the opening weeks of the season after a slow fall and spring practice. But he went 5 for 10 with four home runs in mostly pinch hitting appearances to earn his way into the starting lineup.