Hunter Coleman goes 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs to help Texas A&M baseball team beat Georgia

It had been 384 days since Texas A&M senior Hunter Coleman last started for the Aggies on the weekend. As far as a start in a Southeastern Conference regular season game?
678 days.
Coleman earned just his second start of the season Friday and made up for lost time, going 2 for 2 with three RBIs in the Aggies’ 6-3 win over Georgia to open a three-game SEC series at Blue Bell Park.
Coleman singled and drove in a run in the third inning to break a 1-1 tie then scored one batter later when his brother, Ty, homered for a 4-1 lead. In the seventh, Hunter Coleman added a two-run single up the middle for some much-needed insurance after Georgia (15-6, 1-3) had shaved A&M’s lead to 4-3 with runs in the fourth and sixth.
Hunter Coleman, who served as A&M’s designated hitter, also drew two walks, the first resulting in another run for A&M (16-8, 1-3). He entered the season with the most career starts of any player on the roster but was relegated to the bench through the opening weeks of the season after a slow fall and spring practice. But he went 5 for 10 with four home runs in mostly pinch hitting appearances to earn his way into the starting lineup.
“You talk about the definition of writing yourself into the lineup,” A&M head coach Rob Childress said. “He certainly did that and validated again tonight with a great performance.”
Hunter Coleman batted fourth Friday, and he said he couldn’t remember a time when he and younger brother Ty Coleman batted back-to-back in a lineup. By doing so it put Hunter on second base for Ty’s hooking home run to left that just slipped over the wall in fair territory in the third.
Ty Coleman also had a slow path into the Aggie starting lineup after dealing with COVID-19 early in the season, his brother said. Ty Coleman entered the series hitting .289 in 45 at-bats.
The Colemans’ parents made the trip from Midland to College Station to see both boys play, Hunter Coleman said.
“It was cool getting on base and getting to see his at-bat from second base,” Hunter Coleman said. “It was a little different view than what I normally get. He put some good at-bats together tonight, and he was a big part of why we won today.”
Heading into the series, Aggie student assistant coach Cliff Pennington said Hunter Coleman’s eye at the plate made him a good hitter in high-pressure situations like pinch hitting in the latter innings.
After A&M’s 2-1 midweek loss to Rice on Tuesday and again on Wednesday, A&M’s players held a meeting and aimed to bring more energy into the weekend series, reliever Chandler Jozwiak said. The Aggies entered Friday’s contest on a four-game skid after a SEC-opening sweep at Florida.
“We needed to bring more energy,” Jozwiak said. We need to get excited for the small things.”
Jozwiak brought his typical emotional style of pitching in 3 1/3 shutout innings of work Friday, allowing just two hits and one walk. He struck out five.
The left-handed senior spelled Aggie starter Dustin Saenz (4-2), who lasted 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on six hits. He struck out 11 and walked one in 95 pitches.
Bulldog starter Luke Wagner (3-2) took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits in three innings.
•
NOTES — A&M starter Bryce Miller will miss his outing Saturday due to a positive COVID-19 test. Childress said A&M had about a 36-hour warning that it would have to shuffle the rotation, putting No. 3 starter Jonathan Childress (2-2, 1.98 ERA) on the mound opposite Georgia left-hander Ryan Webb (2-0, 0.52) for Game 2 at 2 p.m. Saturday. Aggie junior Chris Webber (1-0, 5.28) will start on the mound in Game 3 at 1 p.m. Sunday. ... Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin missed Friday’s game after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. He is expected to join the team later this weekend. ... A&M’s Austin Bost extended his team-leading hitting and on-base streaks to 10 and 11 games, respectively.