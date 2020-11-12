 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hughes Springs 34, Anderson-Shiro 26
0 comments

Hughes Springs 34, Anderson-Shiro 26

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ATHENS — Hughes Springs’ Trevor Bolden and Cameron Johns each had two touchdowns to lead the Mustangs to a 34-26 Class 3A Division II bi-district football victory over the Anderson-Shiro Owls on Thursday night at Bruce Field.

Anderson (6-5) pulled within 22-20 on the last play of the third quarter on a touchdown run by senior quarterback Cole Werner and a two-point conversion. Hughes Springs (6-3) stretched its lead back to 34-20 on a pair of touchdown runs by Bolden in the fourth quarter. The Owls pulled within a score on senior wide receiver Ca’Darrius Williams’ touchdown reception with 2 minutes, 42 seconds left, but Hughes Springs held on to advance to play the West Rusk-Paris Chisum winner.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert