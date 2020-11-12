Hughes Springs 34, Anderson-Shiro 26

ATHENS — Hughes Springs’ Trevor Bolden and Cameron Johns each had two touchdowns to lead the Mustangs to a 34-26 Class 3A Division II bi-district football victory over the Anderson-Shiro Owls on Thursday night at Bruce Field.

Anderson (6-5) pulled within 22-20 on the last play of the third quarter on a touchdown run by senior quarterback Cole Werner and a two-point conversion. Hughes Springs (6-3) stretched its lead back to 34-20 on a pair of touchdown runs by Bolden in the fourth quarter. The Owls pulled within a score on senior wide receiver Ca’Darrius Williams’ touchdown reception with 2 minutes, 42 seconds left, but Hughes Springs held on to advance to play the West Rusk-Paris Chisum winner.