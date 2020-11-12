Holland 28, Centerville 20

RIESEL — Holland quarterback Ayden Tomasek rushed for 193 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Hornets to a 28-20 Class 2A bi-district football victory over the Centerville Tigers on Thursday night.

Tomasek scored on runs of 1, 44 and 66 yards to give the Hornets (9-2) a 21-0 halftime lead. Centerville charged back to within a touchdown as Kaden Dunn rushed for 174 yards and two scores and Dillon Denman added three receptions for 80 yards. Dunn’s 80-yard touchdown run with 5 minutes, 56 seconds left pulled the Tigers (7-4) within a touchdown, but Holland held on to advance to play the Harrison-Hawkins winner.

Dunn started Centerville’s comeback with a 37-yard touchdown run less than two minutes into the second half. Just over a minute later, Holland’s Josh Evans had a 71-yard touchdown run to push Holland’s lead back to 28-6. Centerville’s Levodrick Phillips had a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:18 left in the third quarter and Denman caught a two-point conversion pass to make it 28-14.

Holland, which had only 16 yards passing, rushed for 437 yards on 42 carries. Tomesek averaged 16.1 yards on 12 carries, while Evans had 110 yards on four carries. Ethan Botts added 58 yards on 10 carries.

Centerville’s Brant Roberts threw for 110 yards, completing 5 of 20 passes.