 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas RoadRunners fall to Ice Hawks 5-2
0 Comments

Texas RoadRunners fall to Ice Hawks 5-2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA – The Texas RoadRunners lost to the Oklahoma City Ice Hawks 5-2 on Sunday in the final game of a three-game NA3HL series.

Sam Bourdon and Jack Herron each scored goals, and goalie Hunter Hein had 20 saves. The RoadRunners beat the Ice Hawks 5-4 in overtime to open the series on Friday and won 5-2 on Saturday with goals from Bourbon, Tyler Singpradith, Kyle Portlock, Jack Klunk and Gabe Stoner. Goalie Alexander Opalacz had 24 saves.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert