Texas RoadRunners fall to Ice Hawks 5-2

OKLAHOMA – The Texas RoadRunners lost to the Oklahoma City Ice Hawks 5-2 on Sunday in the final game of a three-game NA3HL series.

Sam Bourdon and Jack Herron each scored goals, and goalie Hunter Hein had 20 saves. The RoadRunners beat the Ice Hawks 5-4 in overtime to open the series on Friday and won 5-2 on Saturday with goals from Bourbon, Tyler Singpradith, Kyle Portlock, Jack Klunk and Gabe Stoner. Goalie Alexander Opalacz had 24 saves.