LEANDER — Eitan Geralnik and Matvey Ivanov each scored four goals as the Texas RoadRunners blasted the Austin Ice Bats 16-0 on Saturday in NA3HL play at Ice & Field at the Crossover. Tyler Love had three goals and JT Brugaletta two. Adding one each were TJ Lipsky and Logan Motz. Goalkeeper Hunter Hein had 14 saves.
The RoadRunners (31-9-2, 65 points), second in the South Division, will play the first-place Texas Brahmas (34-10-2, 70 points) at noon Tuesday at Spirit Ice Arena.
— Eagle staff report