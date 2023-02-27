LEANDER — Eitan Geralnik and Matvey Ivanov each scored four goals as the Texas RoadRunners blasted the Austin Ice Bats 16-0 on Saturday in NA3HL play at Ice & Field at the Crossover. Tyler Love had three goals and JT Brugaletta two. Adding one each were TJ Lipsky and Logan Motz. Goalkeeper Hunter Hein had 14 saves.