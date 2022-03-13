The Texas RoadRunners defeated the Texas Brahmas 3-2 in the third and deciding game of their first-round playoff series of the NA3HL on Sunday.

The RoadRunners had goals from Tim Marsico, Ethan Sodoma and Derek Boutin while Hunter Hein had 41 saves.

The Brahmas won the first game Friday 5-3. Jaron Ketterman, Jack Herron and Tyler Love had goals for the RoadRunners, while Hein had 36 saves. The RoadRunners evened the series Saturday with a 6-2 victory with two goals from Herron and Kyle Portlock and single goals from Ketterman and Sodoma.

The RoadRunners advance to play the El Paso-OKC winner.

— Eagle staff report