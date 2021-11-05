Brazos Valley Football Statistics

Here are the Brazos Valley football leaders. Coaches or statisticians have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to submit season totals to sports@theeagle.com.
Rushing
Name, School No. Yds. Avg. TD
Paxton Hancock, Cent 149 1,370 9.2 11
Marquise Collins, CS 143 1,255 8.8 17
Phaibian Bynaum, Cam 155 1,047 6.8 16
Jamar Hewitt, Caldwell 169 1,001 5.9 5
Bobby Washington, Frank 88 1,001 11.4 17
Braylen Wortham, Bre 135 847 6.3 8
David Williams, Bre 134 778 5.8 10
Halston French, Cent 95 765 8.1 12
Bryson Washington, Frank 51 734 14.3 11
Jeramiah Burns, Mad 123 748 6.1 5
Jamal Thomas, Nav 108 746 6.9 11
Reid Millhollon, St. Joseph - 732 - 12
Trey Taylor, Consol 96 725 7.6 9
Owen Davis, BVCHEA 72 702 9.8 17
Nate Palmer, CS 79 688 8.7 8
Ja’marion Frear, Nav 106 687 6.5 4
Malcolm Murphy, Frank 39 668 17.1 10
Blessing Ngene, Mad 65 604 9.3 10
Levi Hancock, BChristian 80 586 7.3 7
Amir Johnson, Brenham 61 541 8.9 5
Lance Lara, Snook 76 539 7.1 3
Pierce Goodwin, BVCHEA 62 537 8.7 5
Tate Allen, Bryan 122 531 4.4 6
Johnny Legg, Som 70 525 7.5 6
Ja’mar Jessie, Nav 89 524 5.9 9
Deven Green, Som 92 520 5.7 6
Jayden Jackson, Frank 44 515 11.7 5
Garrett Lero, Snook 97 514 5.3 9
Shelton Springer,Lex 100 514 5.1 12
Darius Turner, Consol 84 508 6.0 3
Devin Jackson, Lex 101 489 4.8 7
Tre McClenton, Rudder 88 479 5.4 3
Blaydn Barcak, Rock 109 473 4.3 6
Davioun Scott, Rock 67 472 7.0 2
David Levy, BVCHEA 46 460 10.0 6
LeVodrick Phillips, Cent. 54 404 7.5 6
Trenton Gilbert, Brenham 79 400 5.1 4
Tason Devault, Bryan 81 393 4.9 2
Keshun Thomas, Consol 55 390 7.1 2
Kobe Mitchell, Rock 57 386 6.8 6
Arvis Burns, Som 49 334 6.8 3
Isaiah Nutall, Bryan 78 331 4.2 3
Dre’kavian Minor, Consol 43 314 7.3 1
Andrew Newman, Cent. 35 307 8.8 3
Jecory McGrew, Hearne 71 305 4.3 4
Jace Aly, Caldwell 41 304 7.4 2
EJ Ezar, Rudder 65 300 4.6 4
Izaha Jones, Norm 26 296 11.4 9
Ryan Muniz, Cam 71 281 4.0 3
Jayden Estrada, Bremond 49 280 5.7 3
P. Boyett, Frank 18 276 15.3 4
Xzavier Whaley, Mad 53 266 5.0 4
Daylon Washington, Lex 15 263 17.5 5
Devin Wheaton, Mad 22 255 11.6 1
Keyshawn Langham, Hea 72 254 3.5 5
Steven Stackhouse, Bren 97 251 2.6 5
Du’wayne Paulhill,Bryan 43 248 5.8 5
Angel Villarreal, Cent. 23 232 10.1 3
Tyndall McNamara, Consol 25 220 8.8 3
Jackson Carey, St. Joseph - 217 - 5
Harris Powers, BChristian 29 207 7.1 2
Adian Torres, Caldwell 32 213 6.7 2
Rylan Wooten, Brenham 15 210 14.0 2
Javon Dixon, Brenham 38 182 4.8 0
Brodie Daniel, Consol 55 184 3.3 7
Ryan Shupak, Caldwell 31 184 5.9 1
Montavian Reed, Rudder 34 182 5.4 2
Jecory McGrew, Hearne 43 166 3.9 2
Logan Kopanski, Burton 23 148 6.4 1
Seth Jackson, BVCHEA 11 145 13.2 2
Passing
Name, school Com Att Yds TD INT
Springer,Lex 131 250 2,048 17 4
Muniz, Cam 129 207 1,988 21 9
Ezar, Rudder 122 204 1,910 16 15
Huff, CS 128 169 1,908 31 3
Legg, Som 95 168 1,618 16 9
Misler, St. Joseph 57 84 1,534 27 3
Barcak, Rock 91 156 1,462 16 6
Hancock, BChristian 65 110 1,371 21 3
Daniel, Consol 63 108 1,003 13 2
Jessie, Nav 72 124 1,000 9 5
Stackhouse, Bren 73 123 880 7 2
Wade, Frank 29 59 861 14 2
Goodwin, BVCHEA 57 98 758 16 4
Wortham, Bre 46 98 693 7 6
Langham, Hea 41 84 587 10 7
Shupak, Caldwell 31 64 499 3 3
Allen, Bryan 32 66 489 2 5
Lero, Snook 31 82 486 3 3
Balcar, Cald 33 93 449 5 11
Levy, BVCHEA 34 55 422 12 2
Davis, BVCHEA 22 43 388 3 2
Jones, Norm 22 35 341 3 0
Minor, Nav 21 41 323 2 3
Hargett, Consol 22 39 322 3 3
Hill, Cent 18 46 255 8 4
Burns, Mad 19 58 242 4 3
Receiving
Name, school No. Yds. Avg. TD
Verkobe Woodberry, Som 45 822 18.3 10
Traylen Suel, CS 43 589 13.7 10
Kason Goolsby, Cam 43 471 11.0 2
Jaquise Martin, Rudder 35 551 15.7 6
Tre Burns, Caldwell 34 481 14.1 7
Jaidyn Sanchez, Cam 34 455 13.4 3
Robert Owens, Rock 33 703 21.3 8
Kevin Holmes, Rudder 33 499 15.1 4
Ryan Burtin, BChristian 32 554 17.3 9
Daylon Washington, Lex 32 514 16.1 6
Dalton Carnes, CS 30 503 16.8 9
C. Kocmoud, BVCHEA 30 397 13.2 9
Jake Pote, BVCHEA 30 313 10.4 5
Wesley Greaves, Consol 29 525 18.1 7
Kason Bayer, Lex 28 437 15.6 2
John Lee, Nav 29 406 14.0 2
Evan Patschke, Lex 28 323 11.5 2
Houston Thomas, CS 26 451 17.3 5
Hunter Vivaldi, Bryan 25 397 15.9 3
Nathanil Figgers, Rudder 22 417 19.0 3
Xavier Steptoe, Nav 22 366 16.6 3
Wyatt Windham, Rock 22 293 13.3 5
Levi Rice, St. Joseph 21 557 26.5 6
Trayjen Wilcox, Cam 21 420 20.0 6
Koben Zan, Bremond 20 329 16.5 3
Tyler Wright, Consol 20 296 14.8 2
Pharrell Hemphill, Cam 19 494 26.0 8
Reid Millhollon, St. Joseph 19 373 19.6 7
Jabari Dunn, Hearne 18 305 16.9 1
Herschel Conway, Som 18 224 12.4 0
Gerren Marrero, Rock 18 122 6.8 0
Davis Levy, BVCHEA 17 315 18.5 6
Jackson Carey, St. Joseph 16 473 29.6 8
Kadden Hubbard, Nav 16 352 22.0 4
Kobe Mitchell, Rock 16 318 19.9 3
Logan Burnett, Brem 16 251 15.7 3
Wyatt Mcdougal, Consol 16 195 12.2 1
Hayden Tilley, BChristian 14 402 28.7 7
Caden Huckabay, Lex 14 282 20.1 3
Chevy Barker, Snook 14 261 18.6 2
Brandon Ward, Brenham 14 218 15.6 4
Jace Aly, Caldwell 14 176 12.6 1
Luke Schumann, St. Joseph 13 311 23.9 6
Devin Jackson, Lex 13 225 17.3 3
Owen Davis, BVCHEA 13 216 16.6 4
Delvin Gantt, Brenham 13 197 15.2 0
Jeremiah Gurode, Hear 13 134 10.3 3
Hayden Helton, Frank 12 385 32.1 7
Phaibian Bynaum, Cam 12 201 16.8 3
Jeremiah Gurode, Hearne 12 133 11.1 3
Bradley Jones, CS 12 104 8.7 4
Marquise Collins, CS 11 216 19.6 3
Zach Heaton, Caldwell 11 208 18.9 1
Michael Lister, Rudder 11 191 17.4 1
Albert Garcia, Consol 11 134 12.2 1
Eric Hemphill, Brenham 10 140 14.0 2
Chance Locker, BChristian 10 137 13.7 1
Punting
Name, school No. Yards Avg.
Hunter Powers, BChristian 12 506 42.2
Marc Mishler, St. Joseph 6 249 41.5
Dawson Schremp, CS 11 434 39.5
Derek Ramsey, Bryan 18 705 39.2
Hayden Helton, Frank 9 324 36.0
Vladimir Morales, Mad 26 929 35.7
Izaha Jones, Normangee 2 70 35.0
Travis Balcar, Cald 18 623 34.6
Matthew Gibson, Bryan 20 691 34.6
Landen Green, Cameron 10 344 34.4
Giovani Jennings, Nav 22 717 32.6
Mo Foketi, Consol 32 1,026 32.1
Rylan Wooten, Brenham 16 505 31.6
Arvis Burns, Som 15 461 30.7
Grant Mayfield, Bren 14 428 30.6
Carson Crowley, Bre 6 181 30.2
Punt returns
Name, school No. Yards Avg.
Jose Garcia, Snook 1 83 83.0
Jackson Carey, St. Joseph 1 80 0
Andrew Newman, Cent. 1 61 61.0
Robert Owens, Rock 2 75 37.5
Malcolm Murphy, Frank 4 141 35.3
Albert Garcia, Consol 1 33 33.0
Hunter Vivaldi, Bryan 4 94 23.5
Adan Villatoro, Bren 7 149 21.3
Trace Meadows, Consol 23 425 18.5
Dalton Carnes, CS 5 92 18.4
T. Turner, Bryan 3 52 17.3
Tre Burns, Caldwell 3 52 17.3
Traylen Suel, CS 15 239 15.9
Hayden Helton, Frank 5 74 14.8
Verkobe Woodberry, Som 2 27 13.5
Kason Goolsby, Cam 3 39 13.0
Kaden Watts, Bren 8 99 12.4
Ryan Burtin, BChristian 5 52 10.4
Davioun Scott, Rock 1 10 10.0
Jahkeim Paldo, Nav 1 10 10.0
Garrett Lero, Snook 2 18 9.0
J. Burns, Mad 4 35 8.8
Izaha Jones, Normangee 2 17 8.5
Dallas Jones, Normangee 2 14 7.0
Du’wayne Paulhill, Bry 6 48 8.0
Kickoff returns
Name, school No. Yards Avg.
Devyn Hidrago, Frank 2 134 67.0
Jeremiah Johnson, Rudder 1 65 65.0
Malcolm Murphy,Frank 4 221 52.3
Bryson Washington, Frank 1 43 43.0
Dre’kavian Minor, Consol 4 152 38.0
Wyatt Windham, Rock 2 69 34.5
Seth Jackson, BVCHEA 3 103 34.3
Luke Schumann, St.J 5 168 31.6
Duwayne Paulhill, Bryan 5 144 28.8
Reid Millhollon, St. Joseph 8 230 28.8
Hunter Vivaldi, Bryan 10 283 28.3
Jackson Carey, St. Joseph 4 110 27.5
Pharrell Hemphill, Cam 14 378 27.0
Adan Villatoro, Bren 4 108 27.0
Lorenzo Johnson, Mad 14 355 25.4
Deven Green, Som 3 73 24.3
Jeramiah Burns, Mad 5 120 24.0
Xzavier Steptoe, Nav 7 166 23.7
K. Thomas, Consol 2 47 23.5
Verkobe Woodberry, Som 8 184 23.0
Owen Davis, BVCHEA 5 110 22.0
Dalton Carnes, CS 3 61 20.3
Devin Wheaton, Mad 10 182 18.2
Landen Green, Cameron 2 20 10.0
Jayden Jackson, Frank 3 59 19.7
Ryan Burtin, BChristian 2 39 19.5
Garrett Lero, Snook 6 113 18.8
Jace Aly, Cald 6 107 17.8
Robert Owens, Rock 146 245 15.3
Brandon Ward, Bren 3 57 14.0
John Lee, Nav 17 178 10.5
Scoring
Name, school TD FG PAT Total
Marc Mishler, St. Joseph 27 0 31 224
Reid Millhollon, St. Joseph 23 0 0 138
Owen Davis, BVCHEA 21 0 2 128
Marquise Collins, CS 20 0 0 120
Davis Levy, BVCHEA 12 0 22 116
Bobby Washington, Frank 17 0 2 106
Bryson Washington, Frank 16 0 2 100
Phaibian Bynaum, Cam 16 0 2 98
Jackson Carey, St. Joseph 15 0 0 90
Malcolm Murphy, Frank 15 0 0 90
Dawson Schremp, CS 0 3 69 78
Traylen Suel, CS 12 0 2 72
Sheldon Springer,Lex 12 0 0 72
Jamar Thomas, Nav 12 0 0 72
Daylon Washington, Lex 12 0 0 72
Jake Pote, BVCHEA 11 0 2 68
David Williams, Bre 10 0 8 68
Robert Owens, Rock 10 0 0 60
Verkobe Woodberry, Som 10 0 0 60
Blessing Ngene, Mad 10 0 0 60
Devin Jackson, Lex 10 0 0 60
Ryan Burtin, BChristian 10 0 0 60
Dalton Carnes, CS 10 0 2 60
Seth Shamblin, Frank 0 2 53 59
Luke Schumann, St. Josph 9 0 5 59
Trey Taylor, Consol 9 0 2 56
Caleb Kocmoud, BVCHEA 9 0 1 55
Kobe Mitchell, Rock 9 0 0 54
Ja’mar Jessie, Nav 9 0 0 54
Garrett Lero, Snook 9 0 0 54
Braylen Wortham, Brem 8 0 6 54
Mo Foketi, Consol 1 0 45 53
Halston French, Cent 8 0 0 48
Paxton Hancock, Cent 8 0 0 48
Nate Palmer, CS 8 0 0 48
Steven Stackhouse, Bren 8 0 0 48
Blaydn Barcak, Rock 7 0 1 44
Deven Green, Som 7 0 1 44
Ja’marion Fear, Nav 7 0 1 44
Pharrell Hemphill, Cam 7 0 0 42
Johnny Legg, Somerville 6 0 3 42
Brant Bender, Brenham 0 4 30 42
Tre Burns, Cald 7 0 0 42
Hayden Tillery, BChristian 7 0 0 42
Hayden Helton, Frank 7 0 0 42
Levi Hancock, BChristian 7 0 0 42
Brodie Daniel, Consol 7 0 0 42
Bradley Jones, CS 7 0 0 42
Wesley Greaves, Consol 7 0 0 42
Fabian Salomon, Cam 7 0 0 42
Vladimir Morales, Mad 0 5 25 40
Ricky Brown, Bren 6 0 0 36
Trayjen Wilcox, Cam 6 0 0 36
Jaquise Martin, Rudder 6 0 0 36
Tate Allen, Bryan 6 0 0 36
Jecory McGrew, Hea 6 0 0 36
K. Langham, Hea 6 0 0 36
Wyatt Windham, Rock 6 0 0 36
Kevin Holmes, Rudder 6 0 0 36
Daniel Romero, Rock 0 0 35 35
Jeramiah Burns, Mad 5 0 4 34
Jayden Jackson, Frank 5 0 2 34
Cole Huddleston, Lex 0 2 27 33
Arvis Burns, Som 5 0 1 32
M. Gibson, Bryan 5 0 1 32
Hunter Vivaldi, Bryan 5 0 1 32
Pierce Goodwin, BVCHEA 5 0 2 32
Caden Huckabay, Lex 4 0 7 31
LaVorick Phillips, Cent 5 0 0 30
Keshon Thomas, Consol 5 0 0 30
Xzavier Whaley, Mad 5 0 0 30
Houston Thomas, CS 5 0 0 30
Duwayne Paulhill, Bryan 5 0 0 30
Jamar Hewitt, Cald 5 0 0 30
Amir Johnson, Bren 5 0 0 30
Antionio Gonzales, Rudder 0 2 21 27
Seth Jackson, BVCHEA 4 0 3 27
T. McNamara, Consol 4 0 1 26
Hunter Vivaldi, Bry 4 0 1 26
EJ Ezar, Rudder 4 0 1 26
Jeremiah Gurode, Hea 4 0 0 24
Fragiel Owens, Franklin 4 0 0 24
Brandon Ward, Bren 4 0 0 24
Trenton Gilbert, Bren 4 0 0 24
Kaddon Hubbard, Nav 4 0 0 24
Parker Boyett, Frank 4 0 0 24
Juan Vargas, Nav 0 1 21 24
Isaac Sanchez, Somerville 0 0 21 21
Tackles
Name, school Solo Assists Total
Jake Pote, BVCHEA 90 49 139
Payton Sprouse, Som 35 77 112
Fabian Salomon, Cam 55 51 106
Colton Barbo, Cameron 42 63 105
Jaxson Slanker, CS 102 0 102
Cruz San Migel, Rock 64 28 92
Colby Smith, Franklin 40 51 91
Gael Carrizales, Bremond 24 65 89
Stryker Gay, BChristian 56 30 86
Brayden Youree, Franklin 37 46 83
Paxton Hancock, Cent. 52 28 80
Preston McMillan, Lex 54 23 77
Davion Scott, Rock 53 23 76
Cameron Thrower, Mad 62 14 76
Jayden Estrada, Brem 29 45 74
Hunter Powers, BChristian 46 27 73
Reid Millhollon, St. Joseph 70 0 70
Landen Greene, Cameron 36 34 70
Davis Carroll, BChristian 39 31 70
Daniel Cochran, BVCHEA 35 35 70
Nic Caraway, Bryan 47 22 69
Bryson Washington, Frank 35 33 68
Laramie Pieper, Caldwell 39 29 68
David Williams, Bre 22 45 67
Haze Tomascik, Franklin 27 38 65
Quori Hardman, Cameron 36 28 64
Harrison Robinson, CS 64 0 64
Jaylen Myles, Nav 42 20 62
Isaac Sanchez, Som 24 37 61
Braylan Wortham, Bre 31 30 61
Clayton Watson, Brem 18 42 60
Seth Shamblin, Franklin 26 34 60
Conner Swonke, Mad 49 10 59
Da’qualyn Williams, Lex 32 23 58
Caden Espinosa, Som 22 36 58
Duwayne Paulhill, Bryan 32 26 58
Brock Slaydon, Consol 36 21 57
Garrett Lero, Snook 30 26 56
Luis Munoz, Franklin 22 33 55
Matthew Cooks, Bryan 30 25 55
Kyle Walsh, CS 54 0 54
Caden Dooley, BVCHEA 26 28 54
Johnny Luevano, BChristian 22 32 54
Tyndall McNamara, Consol 35 18 53
Michael Clark, Bryan 28 24 52
Delvin Morris, Caldwell 27 25 52
Jaden Thomas, Consol 31 21 52
Caleb Skow, CS 51 0 51
Armando Reyes, Cameron 32 18 50
Frankedric Powell, Nav 42 8 50
Kutter Rohrbach, Som 12 37 49
Jaxxon Edwards, CS 48 0 48
Zantyl Holley, Cent. 32 16 48
Cole Samford, BVCHEA 33 15 48
Chance Chesson, BVCHEA 35 13 48
Major Kimbrough, Franklin 23 24 47
Chris Thompson, Nav 28 19 47
Joseph Kerr, Lex 35 12 47
Jermal Holland, Mad 39 8 47
Byron Johnson, CS 46 0 46
Mo Foketi, Consol 34 11 45
R. Becka, Snook 26 19 45
VerKobe Woodberry, Som 24 20 44
Connor Lingren, CS 44 0 44
Isiah Sauls, Rock 34 10 44
Scott Penny, Rock 28 15 43
Dominick Rangel, Cam 15 28 43
Zachary Taylor, Cent. 29 13 42
Nicolas Castaneda, Nav 23 17 40
Johnny Legg, Somerville 21 20 41
Cole Eckhardt, Consol 29 12 41
Jericho Tipton, BVCHEA 27 14 41
Eduardo Perez, Nav 32 9 41
Hudson House, Consol 21 18 39
Cedric Hudgen, Somerville 7 32 39
Keith Wolridge, Lex 30 9 39
Angel Villarreal, Cent. 19 20 39
Ben Tillery, BChristian 17 22 39
Jackson Carey, St. Joseph 38 0 38
Korbin Johnson, CS 38 0 38
Josh Gooden, Consol 26 12 38
Rayce Hudson, Mad 34 5 39
Xzavier Whaley, Mad 31 7 38
Chris Huff, Rock 24 11 35
Carson Browne, BChrist 18 17 35
Brandon Hirsch, Caldwell 20 15 35
Jace Aly, Caldwell 23 12 35
Colby Arney, Cameron 11 23 34
Jack Herbst, Brem 10 24 34
Deven Green, Somerville 13 21 34
Kaiser Qiu, Consol 20 13 33
Lane Magnuson, Lex 27 6 33
Otis Wright, Bryan 19 14 33
Jeremiah Burns, Mad 30 3 33
Ryan Burtin, BChristian 20 13 33
B.J. Kelly, Cent 22 11 33
Pierce Goodwin, BVCHEA 24 8 32
Cameron Pate, Cent. 18 13 31
Cooper Fisher, Cent. 24 7 31
Victor Orozco, Som 17 14 31
Dustin Vess, Som 8 23 31
Adian Torres, Caldwell 20 10 30
Zamaryan Robinson, Bryan 20 10 30
Interceptions
Name, school No. Yards
Du’wayne Paulhill,Bry 6 64
Luke Schumann, St. Joseph 4 65
Turner, Bryan 4 89
Gerren Marrero, Rock 3 70
Frankedric Powell, Nav 3 39
Eric Hemphill, Bren 3 39
Justin Garza, Bren 3 15
Mo Foketi, Consol 3 10
Ethan Flori, Cent 3 0
Gael Carrizales, Bre 3 0
MJ Hinson, CS 3 0
Gardner Shivers, Somerville 3 0
Keith Wolridge, Lex 3 0
Darren Daugherty, Franklin 3 0
Victor Grear-Brazzell, Rudder 2 49
Chance Locker, BChristian 2 42
Pierce Goodwin, BVCHEA 2 40
Stryker Gay, BChristian 2 20
Tristan Galvan, Rock 2 4
Kaden Watts, Bren 2 0
Blaine Garza, Cald 2 0
James Smith, Consol 2 0
Jose Garcia, Snook 2 0
Jamin White, Cald 2 0
Malcolm Murphy, Franklin 2 0
James Smith, Consol 2 0
Braylan Drake, Cam 2 0
Riley Winkler, Cent. 2 0
Daylon Washington, Lex 2 0
Trace Meadows, Consol 2 0
Team offense
School Rush Pass Total Avg.
Franklin 4,019 904 4,923 492.3
CS 2,448 1,948 4,396 488.4
St. Joseph 977 1,762 3,626 453.0
Lexington 1,528 2,097 3,625 402.8
Normangee 456 341 797 398.5
Consol 2,465 1,496 3,961 396.1
Navasota 2,228 1,323 3,551 394.6
BVCHEA 2,261 1,568 3,829 382.9
BChristian 1,132 1,483 2,615 373.6
Cameron 1,609 2,108 3,717 371.7
Rudder 1,281 2,020 3,301 367.8
Somerville 1,476 1,744 3,220 357.8
Rockdale 1,496 1,553 3,049 338.8
Bremond 2,040 771 2,811 312.3
Caldwell 1,800 982 2,782 309.1
Brenham 1,770 898 2,668 296.4
Bryan 1,697 765 2,462 273.6
Madisonville 2,145 255 2,328 258.7
Snook 1,602 646 2,248 249.8
Defense
School Rush Pass Total Avg.
CS 663 689 1,351 150.1
Franklin 922 891 1,813 181.3
Snook 1,148 653 1,801 225.1
Caldwell 433 1,111 1,544 257.3
Bryan 683 1,020 1,703 283.3